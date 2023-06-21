 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Wednesday Jun 21, 2023
By
Web Desk

Jennifer Garner reacts to Kate Middleton's latest move

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jun 21, 2023

Jennifer Garner reacts to Kate Middleton latest move

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton has received support from Hollywood actress Jennifer Garner over her latest move as she continued royal duties.

Kate, who is the Patron of the National Portrait Gallery, visited the newly reopened Gallery on Tuesday, following an extensive, three-year refurbishment programme.

She took to Instagram and shared stunning photos and a video from her visit, and said, “Amazing to visit one of London’s best-loved art galleries and meet the people behind its three-year redevelopment. Thank you to all those involved.”

The Pearl Harbor actress supported Kate Middleton’s move by pressing the heart button on her post.

During her visit, Kate had the opportunity to see some of the Gallery’s new acquisitions, including Joshua Reynolds’ Portrait of Mai (Omai).

More From Entertainment:

Tom Cruise reveals how ‘Mission: Impossible 7’ motorbike stunt took unexpected turn

Tom Cruise reveals how ‘Mission: Impossible 7’ motorbike stunt took unexpected turn
Britney Spears reveals she met sister Jamie Lynn Spears amid years-long feud video

Britney Spears reveals she met sister Jamie Lynn Spears amid years-long feud
Scott Disick ‘resigned’ hopes of reconciliation with ex Kourtney Kardashian video

Scott Disick ‘resigned’ hopes of reconciliation with ex Kourtney Kardashian
Kim Kardashian forgets to mention Kanye West in belated Father’s Day tribute

Kim Kardashian forgets to mention Kanye West in belated Father’s Day tribute

Prince William looks delighted as he meets England's Women Football team video

Prince William looks delighted as he meets England's Women Football team
Nicola Coughlan breaks silence on ‘romantic’ season 3 of ‘Bridgeton’

Nicola Coughlan breaks silence on ‘romantic’ season 3 of ‘Bridgeton’
First look of Priscilla Presley’s upcoming biopic by Sofia Coppola unveiled

First look of Priscilla Presley’s upcoming biopic by Sofia Coppola unveiled
Taylor Swift sends internet into frenzy with new international dates for Eras tour video

Taylor Swift sends internet into frenzy with new international dates for Eras tour

Jonathan Majors gears for trial as shadows loom over career

Jonathan Majors gears for trial as shadows loom over career
Samuel L. Jackson throws weight behind Brie Larson after online backlash

Samuel L. Jackson throws weight behind Brie Larson after online backlash
Travis Barker ex Shanna Moakler ‘too busy’ to care about his, Kourtney Kardashian life

Travis Barker ex Shanna Moakler ‘too busy’ to care about his, Kourtney Kardashian life
Kanye West's old HBO pilot finds its way to internet

Kanye West's old HBO pilot finds its way to internet
Armie Hammer and Elizabeth Chambers hash out divorce deal after 3 years split

Armie Hammer and Elizabeth Chambers hash out divorce deal after 3 years split
Disney to shock Netflix as Ryan Murphy deal nears: report

Disney to shock Netflix as Ryan Murphy deal nears: report
Tom Sandoval disses Tom Schwartz after his sharp jab

Tom Sandoval disses Tom Schwartz after his sharp jab
Mindy Kaling talks about 'hospital' visit with father when kids were born

Mindy Kaling talks about 'hospital' visit with father when kids were born
Jennifer Garner adds personal Ben Affleck tribute after JLo on 'Father's Day' video

Jennifer Garner adds personal Ben Affleck tribute after JLo on 'Father's Day'
Jessica White says Nick Cannon was 'emotionally abusive' in fresh confession video

Jessica White says Nick Cannon was 'emotionally abusive' in fresh confession
Robert Downey Jr. felt 'evil in the air' during 1990s jail time: 'Spell on me' video

Robert Downey Jr. felt 'evil in the air' during 1990s jail time: 'Spell on me'
Kourtney Kardashian pregnancy news got fake 'surprise reaction' from Travis video

Kourtney Kardashian pregnancy news got fake 'surprise reaction' from Travis
Simon Pegg remembers Tom Cruise's 'death-defying Mission Impossible 7' stunt

Simon Pegg remembers Tom Cruise's 'death-defying Mission Impossible 7' stunt