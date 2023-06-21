 
Wednesday Jun 21, 2023
Nicola Peltz feels ‘embarrassed’ for discussing Victoria Beckham feud in interviews

File Footage 

Nicola Peltz has realized she should not have spoken about her rift with mother-in-law Victoria Beckham in interviews now that their feud has settled.

The Transformers star is “still sheepish” about her war with her husband Brooklyn Beckham’s mother, which made the headlines of major news outlets for almost a year.

Speaking to Heat Magazine, a source shared insight into Nicola and Victoria’s relationship and how they are doing after leaving their issues behind for the sake of Brooklyn Beckham.

“From Nicola’s side, she’s still a little sheepish about everything that’s happened. A lot was said in interviews – by her, not by Victoria – and she’s embarrassed about that,” the insider said.

“But she wants to put it behind them. In hindsight, she would have done things differently – she knows how important Brooklyn’s family is to him,” the source added.

The insider went on to allude that Nicola healed her issues with Victoria after Brooklyn told her how much it matters to him that “she’s involved” in his family.

“So she’s making a big effort,” the source said, adding, “She really wants to show the Beckhams, especially Vic, that she can be one of them.”

Previously, Nicola Peltz discussed her rumoured family feud with Variety regarding claims that she refused to wear a Victoria Beckham designed dress on her wedding day.

“I was going to and I really wanted to,” she clarified, adding, “and then a few months down the line, she realised that her atelier couldn’t do it.” 


