Wednesday Jun 21, 2023
Prince Harry to become ‘a cool hip Silicon Valley guy’?

Experts believe Prince Harry may be talking to a bunch of suits in the future, all about motivation.

Royal commentator Kinsey Schofield issued these pieces of advice and admissions.

The converastion arose during her interview with TalkTV’s Kevin O’Sullivan.

In the midst of that chat she spoke at length about Prince Harry’s possible career prospects in the future.

In the podcast episode she was quoted saying, “I think that Harry could go the motivational speaking route, get paid a lot of money to talk to a bunch of suits” and get “branded as a cool hip Silicon Valley guy.”

In an attempt to defend her stance she also admitted, “I think that if he works with the right people, he could try to pursue that and get paid a lot of money.”

But before signing off she she added a quick jibe at Prince Harry and said, “I just wanna say that every nice thing I said about Harry and Meghan I’m sleep deprived so please don’t send me mean tweets.”

