 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Wednesday Jun 21, 2023
By
Web Desk

Pregnant Rihanna puts her expensive look on display during Paris Fashion Week

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jun 21, 2023

Pregnant Rihanna turned cameras as she graced the Paris Fashion Week show on Tuesday night and looked absolutely stunning.

The singer, 35, who is expecting her second child, donned one of her most eye-catching looks yet as she took her place on the front row with her boyfriend A$AP Rocky, 34.

The couple turned out to support Pharrell Williams as he made his creative director debut with the menswear spring/ summer 2024 collection.

Rihanna wore a daring denim bralet, jeans and oversized shirt all in the 'damoflage print' which Pharrell created for the upcoming range.

And the star offered a glimpse of her vast wealth by donning a stunning Jacob & Co choker with an eye-watering price tag of $700,000.

The couple put on an affectionate display as they took their seats, with A$AP leaning in to give Rihanna a sweet kiss on her cheek.

Rihanna revealed her second pregnancy during her Super Bowl halftime show in February.

Later at the Met Gala with her boyfriend, Rihanna shared with ET that her latest pregnancy was 'so different' from the first one. 'No cravings. Tons of nausea. Everything's different, but I'm enjoying it,' she explained.


More From Entertainment:

Lady Gaga unable to understand backlash over migraine medicine

Lady Gaga unable to understand backlash over migraine medicine
‘No Hard Feelings’ costar praises Jennifer Lawrence for making him ‘defer’ Harvard

‘No Hard Feelings’ costar praises Jennifer Lawrence for making him ‘defer’ Harvard
Korean singer Choi Sung-bong dies by suicide, say police officials

Korean singer Choi Sung-bong dies by suicide, say police officials
King Charles prays for rescue of Titanic submersible

King Charles prays for rescue of Titanic submersible
Prince Harry to become ‘a cool hip Silicon Valley guy’? video

Prince Harry to become ‘a cool hip Silicon Valley guy’?
Kendall Jenner beams while enjoying dinner date with rumoured boyfriend video

Kendall Jenner beams while enjoying dinner date with rumoured boyfriend
Travis Scott, SZA spark romance rumours: 'They just make sense' video

Travis Scott, SZA spark romance rumours: 'They just make sense'
Drew Barry announces her social media hiatus for summer is for her ‘soul’

Drew Barry announces her social media hiatus for summer is for her ‘soul’
Jennifer Lopez ex Marc Anthony welcomes first child with new wife Nadia Ferreira

Jennifer Lopez ex Marc Anthony welcomes first child with new wife Nadia Ferreira
Royal Family marks Prince William’s 41st birthday with a sweet tribute

Royal Family marks Prince William’s 41st birthday with a sweet tribute
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have ‘absolutely no discernable skill set’ video

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have ‘absolutely no discernable skill set’
Phillip Schofield looks ‘unhappy’ as he appears after devastating This Morning scandal video

Phillip Schofield looks ‘unhappy’ as he appears after devastating This Morning scandal
‘Nobody cares’ for Prince Harry, Meghan Markle unless the Firm’s in the line of fire video

‘Nobody cares’ for Prince Harry, Meghan Markle unless the Firm’s in the line of fire
Nicola Peltz feels ‘embarrassed’ for discussing Victoria Beckham feud in interviews video

Nicola Peltz feels ‘embarrassed’ for discussing Victoria Beckham feud in interviews
Robert Downey Jr talks how his son’s cameo made it in his new docuseries

Robert Downey Jr talks how his son’s cameo made it in his new docuseries
Josie Gibson showers praises on Holly Willoughby following This Morning scandal video

Josie Gibson showers praises on Holly Willoughby following This Morning scandal
Tom Cruise reveals how ‘Mission: Impossible 7’ motorbike stunt took unexpected turn video

Tom Cruise reveals how ‘Mission: Impossible 7’ motorbike stunt took unexpected turn
Britney Spears reveals she met sister Jamie Lynn Spears amid years-long feud video

Britney Spears reveals she met sister Jamie Lynn Spears amid years-long feud
Jennifer Garner reacts to Kate Middleton's latest move video

Jennifer Garner reacts to Kate Middleton's latest move
Scott Disick ‘resigned’ hopes of reconciliation with ex Kourtney Kardashian video

Scott Disick ‘resigned’ hopes of reconciliation with ex Kourtney Kardashian
Kim Kardashian forgets to mention Kanye West in belated Father’s Day tribute

Kim Kardashian forgets to mention Kanye West in belated Father’s Day tribute