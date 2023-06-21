Samuel L. Jackson happy to return as Nick Fury for new series, Secret Invasion

Samuel L. Jackson has recently shared his thoughts on returning as Nick Fury for the new show, Secret Invasion.



In a new interview with Rolling Stone, Jackson shared his biggest concern with Marvel “was trying to keep them from killing” his character more than anything else.

He continued, “I kind of liked the gig!”

The actor expressed his apprehension after every meeting with Marvel that his character Fury would be eliminated.

“When they called me in to tell me what's going on, I always thought they were trying to kill me,” remarked Jackson.

The actor first appeared as a spy in the end-credits scene of the 2008 movie, Iron Man.

From that time, he became a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, as he did standalone superhero movies as well as ensemble films.

Jackson disclosed he is excited to have his own project, Secret Invasion, which will debut on June 21 on Disney+.

The actor told the out, “I have never rallied for my own Marvel project. But there were movies like Captain America: Civil War, he thought his character should have been part of.”

Jackson mentioned that he’s finally happy to tell the story about who Nick was before he had “superhero friends”.

“I've been grateful for the work and the character,” he added.