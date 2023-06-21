 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Wednesday Jun 21, 2023
By
Web Desk

Samuel L. Jackson happy to return as Nick Fury for new series, Secret Invasion

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jun 21, 2023

Samuel L. Jackson happy to return as Nick Fury for new series, Secret Invasion
Samuel L. Jackson happy to return as Nick Fury for new series, Secret Invasion

Samuel L. Jackson has recently shared his thoughts on returning as Nick Fury for the new show, Secret Invasion.

In a new interview with Rolling Stone, Jackson shared his biggest concern with Marvel “was trying to keep them from killing” his character more than anything else.

He continued, “I kind of liked the gig!”

The actor expressed his apprehension after every meeting with Marvel that his character Fury would be eliminated.

“When they called me in to tell me what's going on, I always thought they were trying to kill me,” remarked Jackson.

The actor first appeared as a spy in the end-credits scene of the 2008 movie, Iron Man.

From that time, he became a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, as he did standalone superhero movies as well as ensemble films.

Jackson disclosed he is excited to have his own project, Secret Invasion, which will debut on June 21 on Disney+.

The actor told the out, “I have never rallied for my own Marvel project. But there were movies like Captain America: Civil War, he thought his character should have been part of.”

Jackson mentioned that he’s finally happy to tell the story about who Nick was before he had “superhero friends”.

“I've been grateful for the work and the character,” he added.

More From Entertainment:

Samuel L. Jackson commends ‘strong’ Brie Larson for being ‘genuine’ video

Samuel L. Jackson commends ‘strong’ Brie Larson for being ‘genuine’
Prince Harry is ‘hanging’ Prince William out to dry

Prince Harry is ‘hanging’ Prince William out to dry
Prince William shows off his table football skills, video goes viral video

Prince William shows off his table football skills, video goes viral
Princess Beatrice is pregnant?

Princess Beatrice is pregnant?
Prince Harry wins hearts with his remarks about Prince William in unearthed video video

Prince Harry wins hearts with his remarks about Prince William in unearthed video
Tom Cruise reminisces about his iconic ‘Risky Business’ dance scene video

Tom Cruise reminisces about his iconic ‘Risky Business’ dance scene
King Charles will choose Camilla over Prince Harry ‘in a heartbeat’: He loves her’

King Charles will choose Camilla over Prince Harry ‘in a heartbeat’: He loves her’
Sofia Vergara looks sensational in neon green as she grabs dinner

Sofia Vergara looks sensational in neon green as she grabs dinner
Carrie Bradshaw's journey continues in 'And Just Like That' season two

Carrie Bradshaw's journey continues in 'And Just Like That' season two
Cody Longo's death linked to chronic ethanol abuse, autopsy report confirms

Cody Longo's death linked to chronic ethanol abuse, autopsy report confirms
Missy Elliott encourages openness about mental health, reflects on her wellness journey

Missy Elliott encourages openness about mental health, reflects on her wellness journey

Whitney Cummings, stand-up star, reveals she's pregnant with her first baby

Whitney Cummings, stand-up star, reveals she's pregnant with her first baby
F9: The Fast Saga producers accept liability for 'life-changing' stunt injuries video

F9: The Fast Saga producers accept liability for 'life-changing' stunt injuries
Al Pacino's girlfriend Noor Alfallah steps outside in style video

Al Pacino's girlfriend Noor Alfallah steps outside in style
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle haven’t achieved anything ‘off their own bats’ video

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle haven’t achieved anything ‘off their own bats’
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘forced’ Spotify to ultimately cut ties?

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘forced’ Spotify to ultimately cut ties?
Scott Disick suffers heartbreak as Kourtney Kardashian snubs him from Father's Day tributes video

Scott Disick suffers heartbreak as Kourtney Kardashian snubs him from Father's Day tributes
Kate Middleton turned into ‘epitome of wanton wastefulness’ video

Kate Middleton turned into ‘epitome of wanton wastefulness’

What a change! Sharon Osbourne emerges looking slimmer than ever: pics

What a change! Sharon Osbourne emerges looking slimmer than ever: pics
Netflix ‘following Spotify out the door’ with Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Netflix ‘following Spotify out the door’ with Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
Tom Cruise looks back on his ‘extraordinary’ ‘Mission: Impossible’ journey video

Tom Cruise looks back on his ‘extraordinary’ ‘Mission: Impossible’ journey