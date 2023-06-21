King Charles will choose Camilla over Prince Harry ‘in a heartbeat’: He loves her’

This year’s Royal Ascot event reportedly featured unending converastion regarding Prince Harry.

An inside source close to Page Six issued these claims and admissions about the chats that happened behind the scenes, at the event.

Per their reports, Queen Camilla and Prince Harry’s relationship was the biggest topic of discussion.

For those unversed, the Royal Ascot is a major highlight of England’s social season.

There, Duke of Sussex’s name was ‘on everyone’s lips’ per the insider, especially since it was considered one of Queen Elizabeth’s most ‘beloved’ events.

The inside source even went as far as to say, “The gossip in the royal enclosure was how happy everyone was that Meghan and Harry weren’t here.”

Some even made comments about Camilla’s decision to sport Dior for the event, despite it being known as Meghan’s favorite.

The insider also went on to reference some claims made by Queen Camilla’s pals and admitted, “Camilla’s friends say she remains furious at Harry and Meghan” especially after it was revealed that he thought of her as a “wicked stepmother” in his memoir Spare.

The source also went on to note, “Camilla tells Charles they make her uncomfortable, and Charles loves her unconditionally — he made her queen and will choose her well-being over them every time.”