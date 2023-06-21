Netflix ‘following Spotify out the door’ with Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Experts warn there is a ‘high chance’ Netflix will be following Spotify out the door, leaving Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, high and dry.

GB News presenter Dan Wootton issued these insights hypnotized the chances.

His admissions were shared during an appearance on The Clash and references a “top Hollywood source” who prefers to remain anonymous.

He started the conversation by promising a major shift in Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s financial status.

So much so that he said, “Quote me on this, I’ll be proven right within a few weeks or a few months: Netflix wants to follow Spotify out the door and dump the Sussexes.”

This admission has come just a few days after Spotify announced its decision to part ways, after just 12 episodes of Archewell, in 31 months.

At the time of the move, Spotify’s Head of Podcast Innovation and Monetization spoke out against the couple, and branded them “The f***ing grifters.”

He even went as far as to put Prince Harry on blast and said, He just whines about s**t and keeps giving interviews. Who gives a s**t? Who cares about your life? You weren’t even the favourite son.”

Even Lady Victoria Harvey echoed similar sentiments and admitted to Mr Wootton, “I was actually quite shocked when I first heard it. I was like wow he is savage, he is going for the jugular here.”

In her separate interview, she even added, “Obviously it must have ended so badly, I don’t know how much they did get paid of the total amount, but they feel ripped off, Spotify obviously were promised the world.”



