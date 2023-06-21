 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Wednesday Jun 21, 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘forced’ Spotify to ultimately cut ties?

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jun 21, 2023

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘forced’ Spotify to ultimately cut ties?
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘forced’ Spotify to ultimately cut ties?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s public separation from Spotify has become a public issue, and many feel the real reason has to do with the streaming giant feeling ‘done’ with the couple.

Royal commentator and expert Russel Myers made these admissions and claims regarding Spotify’s decision.

His insights were shared during an interview with Sky News Australia host Caroline Di Russo, this Sunday night.

He started the entire conversation by pointing out that “there were real concerns about what was being produced,” after a while.

Especially since the couple were well known for saying they ‘love podcasting’ since “it reminds us all to take a moment and to really listen, to connect to one another without distraction.”

In response, Mr Myers also chimed in to add that “the bosses have pretty much held up their hands and said it wasn’t working for them,” and that’s ultimately the main reason. 

More From Entertainment:

Sofia Vergara looks sensational in neon green as she grabs dinner

Sofia Vergara looks sensational in neon green as she grabs dinner
Carrie Bradshaw's journey continues in 'And Just Like That' season two

Carrie Bradshaw's journey continues in 'And Just Like That' season two
Missy Elliott encourages openness about mental health, reflects on her wellness journey

Missy Elliott encourages openness about mental health, reflects on her wellness journey

Whitney Cummings, stand-up star, reveals she's pregnant with her first baby

Whitney Cummings, stand-up star, reveals she's pregnant with her first baby
F9: The Fast Saga producers accept liability for 'life-changing' stunt injuries video

F9: The Fast Saga producers accept liability for 'life-changing' stunt injuries
Cody Longo's death linked to chronic ethanol abuse, autopsy report confirms

Cody Longo's death linked to chronic ethanol abuse, autopsy report confirms
Al Pacino's girlfriend Noor Alfallah steps outside in style video

Al Pacino's girlfriend Noor Alfallah steps outside in style
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle haven’t achieved anything ‘off their own bats’ video

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle haven’t achieved anything ‘off their own bats’
Scott Disick suffers heartbreak as Kourtney Kardashian snubs him from Father's Day tributes video

Scott Disick suffers heartbreak as Kourtney Kardashian snubs him from Father's Day tributes
Kate Middleton turned into ‘epitome of wanton wastefulness’ video

Kate Middleton turned into ‘epitome of wanton wastefulness’

What a change! Sharon Osbourne emerges looking slimmer than ever: pics

What a change! Sharon Osbourne emerges looking slimmer than ever: pics
Netflix ‘following Spotify out the door’ with Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Netflix ‘following Spotify out the door’ with Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
Tom Cruise looks back on his ‘extraordinary’ ‘Mission: Impossible’ journey video

Tom Cruise looks back on his ‘extraordinary’ ‘Mission: Impossible’ journey

Prince William and Kate Middleton not keen on moving to Royal Lodge video

Prince William and Kate Middleton not keen on moving to Royal Lodge
Olivia Wilde spotted wearing ex-boyfriend Harry Styles’ T-shirt video

Olivia Wilde spotted wearing ex-boyfriend Harry Styles’ T-shirt
Lady Gaga unable to understand backlash over migraine medicine video

Lady Gaga unable to understand backlash over migraine medicine
‘No Hard Feelings’ costar praises Jennifer Lawrence for making him ‘defer’ Harvard

‘No Hard Feelings’ costar praises Jennifer Lawrence for making him ‘defer’ Harvard
Korean singer Choi Sung-bong dies by suicide, say police officials

Korean singer Choi Sung-bong dies by suicide, say police officials
King Charles prays for rescue of Titanic submersible

King Charles prays for rescue of Titanic submersible
Prince Harry to become ‘a cool hip Silicon Valley guy’? video

Prince Harry to become ‘a cool hip Silicon Valley guy’?
Kendall Jenner beams while enjoying dinner date with rumoured boyfriend video

Kendall Jenner beams while enjoying dinner date with rumoured boyfriend