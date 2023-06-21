Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘forced’ Spotify to ultimately cut ties?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s public separation from Spotify has become a public issue, and many feel the real reason has to do with the streaming giant feeling ‘done’ with the couple.

Royal commentator and expert Russel Myers made these admissions and claims regarding Spotify’s decision.

His insights were shared during an interview with Sky News Australia host Caroline Di Russo, this Sunday night.

He started the entire conversation by pointing out that “there were real concerns about what was being produced,” after a while.

Especially since the couple were well known for saying they ‘love podcasting’ since “it reminds us all to take a moment and to really listen, to connect to one another without distraction.”

In response, Mr Myers also chimed in to add that “the bosses have pretty much held up their hands and said it wasn’t working for them,” and that’s ultimately the main reason.