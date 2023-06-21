Rebel Wilson confesses she gained weight after becoming a mother

 
Rebel Wilson has recently confessed she gained weight after becoming a mother.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, the Senior Year star revealed how motherhood has changed her wellness journey.

“I did gain weight once I had my baby, because although I didn’t give birth to her and I didn’t need to lose any baby weight, I had just gained weight from the lack of sleep and from the change in my lifestyle,” said the 43-year-old.

The Pitch Perfect actress continued, “Now I can’t go to the gym as often as I used to. I’m just not working out as much, so that has slowed me down.”

Elsewhere in the interview, the Bridesmaids star also rubbished the rumours about her weight loss and not eating carbs to reduce her portion control.

“A lot of people think that I don’t eat carbs, but I do eat carbs,” disclosed the actress.

However, she mentioned, “I just eat them in small portions. I do eat pizza and I do eat pasta. I just don’t eat a lot of it.”

“When I wasn’t watching my weight, I would sit down and eat a pint of Ben & Jerry’s sometimes, it’s just what I did and it was a habit,” stated Wilson.

The actress pointed out that now she’s “more careful” of what she’s eating.

“I will have like a third of a pint and I’ll eat it slowly I won’t eat the whole pint at all. That’s in my past,” commented Wilson.

Addressing weight gain issue, Wilson added that it occurs due to emotional eating.

She added, “I’m an emotional eater. That is my issue, I eat when my emotions run high. I still struggle with that and I still work with that all the time.”

“It's just a process. It’s a journey,” concluded the actress.

