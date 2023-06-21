 
Wednesday Jun 21, 2023
'Adipurush' inches closer to INR 400 crore within five days of its release

Adipurush makers drops a new poster revealing the total collection
'Adipurush' makers drops a new poster revealing the total collection

Kriti Sanon and Prabhas starrer Adipurush has collected INR 395 crore in just five days of its release and will soon hit the 400 crore mark.

Kriti, who is playing the role Janaki in Adipurush, shared a new poster on June 21. The caption on the poster read: “Satya pareshan hosakta hai parajit nahi.”

Worldwide five-day office gross 395 crore global box office”, read the poster.

The 'pareshan' word that the makers have used on the poster might be referring to the controversies and backlash that is surrounding the film ever since it has been released.

The viewers had complaints after watching the film. Apparently, they were offended by the dialogues. The common reviews that emerged on social media claimed that Prabhas and Kriti’s Adipurush have poor dialogues and bad VFX.

After the controversy emerged, writer Manoj Muntashir announced that he has decided to revise some of the dialogues. According to his statement, the changes in the movie will be made by next week.

Apparently, the film also witnessed a decline in the collection in the first days of its release because of the backlash, but change in dialogues won’t make any noticeable difference.

According to Hindustan Times, one of the exhibitors in Bihar said: "The reports about the film are bad, people are not liking it. If people would have liked it, it would have been a historic blockbuster. The film has flaws, it is not a good film. By changing a few dialogues, it won't make much of a difference.”

Adipurush is directed by Om Raut that also stars Saif Ali Khan in a negative role.

