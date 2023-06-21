Carrie Bradshaw's journey continues in 'And Just Like That' season two

 
Carrie Bradshaw returns to the bustling streets of New York City in the second season of And Just Like That, where an old flame reignites their connection.

The beloved sequel to the iconic series Sex and the City graces our screens once again this week. Following the heartbreaking loss of her partner in the previous season, Carrie embraces her newfound single life with the unwavering support of both familiar and fresh faces.

“I feel excited about this season,” expressed Sarah Jessica Parker, the talented actress portraying the beloved Carrie Bradshaw, during an interview. “We spent a season in grief, which was appropriate for such a consequential loss.”

“So it’s very nice to see and was certainly fun to play a sort of re-emergence, a resurfacing of Carrie, especially as she pursues being single in this particular city that has been familiar to her, but is not any longer the same city, nor is she the same.”

Sex and the City, originally airing from 1998 to 2004, captivated audiences with the intertwined tales of writer Carrie and her inseparable friends, Miranda, Charlotte, and Samantha. And Just Like That maintains the cherished trio, now navigating their fifties, while introducing new captivating characters: Che, Seema, and Nya.


