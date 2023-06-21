Sofia Vergara looks sensational in neon green as she grabs dinner

Sofia Vergara looked incredible as she headed for a night out at Funke restaurant in Beverly Hills on Wednesday.

The actress, 50, showcased her incredible curves in the busty figure-hugging lace number which featured a corset detail top.

She added to the glamour in a pair of towering Christian Louboutin heels that added another six inches to her modelesque frame and toted her belongings in a matching clutch.

The Modern Family star styled her long brunette tresses in bouncy waves that cascaded past her shoulders.

Sofia accessorised with a chunky gold bracelet and matched her phone case to her bold dress.

It comes after the Colombian-born actress and her True Blood actor husband Joe Manganiello, 46, recently re-listed their Italian-style mansion in Beverly Hills for just under $18 million.