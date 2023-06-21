 
Wednesday Jun 21, 2023
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle’s career is hanging on the threads of ‘a morbid curiosity’

Experts believe the only paychecks that have been chased yet are those that ‘satiate’ the world’s morbid curiosity about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

GB News host Patrick Christys issued these accusations and claims regarding Pince Harry and Meghan Markle.

He first started off by noting how “they’ve had a series of losses recently with the low-speed car chase through New York.”

Plus, Mr Christy believes, “I don’t think the reaction to Prince Harry’s book was particularly good at all. I know that the sales were good.”

But “I think that was more out of a morbid curiosity than anything else than the content.”

Even “the South Park episode - I mean good grief. The kind of international fame that they wanted is not that.”

“Are brands going to look at them now and think: ‘Do I want to be aligned with you?’” he even asked.

After all, “If you are being paid a heck of a lot of money. The idea that they couldn’t churn out enough content for that amount of money. Is it lazy?”

