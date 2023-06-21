Jennifer Aniston ignores death of 'Friends' co-actor

No members of hit sit-com "Friends" publicly reacted to the death of Paxton Whitehead, the British actor who died at the age of 85.

Not even Jennifer Aniston shared anything to her Instagram account regarding the demise of the actor who died at a hospital in Arlington, Virginia.



Paxton is best known for his role as the boss of Jennifer Aniston’s Rachel Green at the American department store Bloomingdales in "Friends" in the season four.



Hundreds of his fans took to social media to pay tribute to the English actor who also made appearances in the TV shows Frasier, Caroline in the City, Ellen, 3rd Rock from the Sun, The Drew Carey Show and Mad About You.



Paxton's former co-stars also reached out to share their condolences as they shared their memories of the beloved actor.



Actress Dana Ivy posted a picture of the pair together and wrote: 'I've just heard that my beloved friend Paxton Whitehead has died, on Friday the 16th. He was an extraordinary actor, a brilliant friend, and truly wonderful human being. He meant so much to so many people and always brought a smile to the faces of everyone he encountered.'







