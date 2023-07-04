 
Victoria, David Beckham celebrate 24th wedding anniversary with loved-up tributes

By
Web Desk

|July 04, 2023

David Beckham and Victoria Beckham marked their 24th wedding anniversary with special tributes on social media.

The two British powerhouses tied the knot in a lavish star-studded wedding on July 4th, 1999, at the Luttrellstown Castle 24 years ago.

To celebrate their 24 years of togetherness, the former Manchester United star dropped a throwback snap featuring a younger version of him and the fashion designer with their dogs on Instagram.

“On this day 4.7.99. 24 years and counting. To the best wife , mummy & drinking partner (most of the time) Happy Anniversary love u so much,” David captioned the post.

The former singer returned his love with an even special anniversary tribute for the football legend with a sweet clip from their wedding day.

“4.7.99. 24 years ago,” she captioned the video featuring the couple cutting their tiered wedding cake with a sword. “I love you so much @DavidBeckham.”

In the clip, David and Victoria could be seen wearing matching purple outfits for their wedding reception as they cut their cake while sharing a lip lock.

The loved-up couple is parents to three sons, Brooklyn, Romeo, and Cruz, and a daughter Harper Seven.

