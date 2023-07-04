Emma Thompson calls out Wimbledon to end Barclays’ sponsorship

Emma Thompson has recently called out Wimbledon to end Barclays sponsorship at the tennis competition.



On July 3, the Oscar winner signed an open letter, addressed to the chief executive of the All England Lawn Tennis Club (AELTC) Sally Bolton, complaining to the bank on climate change grounds.

Other celebrities who also signed the letter include Love Actually director Richard Curtis, musician Brian Eno, Green MP Caroline Lucas and Dragons’ Den star Deborah Meaden who accuse Barclays of “profiting from climate chaos”.

The letter read, “Barclays is financing and profiting from climate chaos, and accepting a sponsorship deal from them is an endorsement of these actions,” via The Independent.

“We hope you will reconsider this decision, and end your partnership with Barclays,” it stated.

Back in November 2022, Wimbledon announced Barclays as its official banking partner after the bank taking over from HSBC.

The signatories also pointed out that Wimbledon’s partnership was not “consistent with the Grand Slam event’s environmental policies”.

“Wimbledon have committed to tackling climate change, but their relationship with Barclays contradicts these claims,” continued the letter.

The letter added, “In taking such action, you can show real climate leadership, and maintain the tournament’s proud position of cultural and sporting leadership, both in the UK and across the world.”

Earlier this year, the environmental protesters reportedly caused Barclays’ annual meeting for shareholders in central London to be temporarily stopped.