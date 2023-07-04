 
menu menu menu

Emma Thompson calls out Wimbledon to end Barclays’ sponsorship

By
Web Desk

|July 04, 2023

Emma Thompson calls out Wimbledon to end Barclays’ sponsorship
Emma Thompson calls out Wimbledon to end Barclays’ sponsorship

Emma Thompson has recently called out Wimbledon to end Barclays sponsorship at the tennis competition.

On July 3, the Oscar winner signed an open letter, addressed to the chief executive of the All England Lawn Tennis Club (AELTC) Sally Bolton, complaining to the bank on climate change grounds.

Other celebrities who also signed the letter include Love Actually director Richard Curtis, musician Brian Eno, Green MP Caroline Lucas and Dragons’ Den star Deborah Meaden who accuse Barclays of “profiting from climate chaos”.

The letter read, “Barclays is financing and profiting from climate chaos, and accepting a sponsorship deal from them is an endorsement of these actions,” via The Independent.

“We hope you will reconsider this decision, and end your partnership with Barclays,” it stated.

Back in November 2022, Wimbledon announced Barclays as its official banking partner after the bank taking over from HSBC.

The signatories also pointed out that Wimbledon’s partnership was not “consistent with the Grand Slam event’s environmental policies”.

“Wimbledon have committed to tackling climate change, but their relationship with Barclays contradicts these claims,” continued the letter.

The letter added, “In taking such action, you can show real climate leadership, and maintain the tournament’s proud position of cultural and sporting leadership, both in the UK and across the world.”

Earlier this year, the environmental protesters reportedly caused Barclays’ annual meeting for shareholders in central London to be temporarily stopped.

More From Entertainment:

Pregnant Taylor Swift fan creates scene at Cincinnati concert

Pregnant Taylor Swift fan creates scene at Cincinnati concert
Kensington Palace policy on Kate Middleton sees major change

Kensington Palace policy on Kate Middleton sees major change

'Hollywood flop' Prince Harry, Meghan Markle using other connections after A-lister's snub video

'Hollywood flop' Prince Harry, Meghan Markle using other connections after A-lister's snub
Jennifer Lopez defends launch of her alcohol brand, addresses fans' concerns

Jennifer Lopez defends launch of her alcohol brand, addresses fans' concerns
‘Can’t ruin my vibe today’: Halle Berry celebrates 4th of July with beau Van Hunt

‘Can’t ruin my vibe today’: Halle Berry celebrates 4th of July with beau Van Hunt
The New Boy director calls Cate Blanchett ‘a rock star’

The New Boy director calls Cate Blanchett ‘a rock star’
Nina Dobrev reveals how her boyfriend supported her for upcoming movie, The Out-Laws

Nina Dobrev reveals how her boyfriend supported her for upcoming movie, The Out-Laws
Kate Hudson poses with fiancé Danny Fujikawa at Giorgio Armani Show

Kate Hudson poses with fiancé Danny Fujikawa at Giorgio Armani Show

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s ‘flagship product’ is ‘unflattering revelations’ video

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s ‘flagship product’ is ‘unflattering revelations’
Meghan and Harry threatened with legal action over Netflix documentary

Meghan and Harry threatened with legal action over Netflix documentary

Olympian snowboarder Jenny Jones gives birth to baby boy at 43

Olympian snowboarder Jenny Jones gives birth to baby boy at 43
Benedict Cumberbatch opens up about Doctor Strange return in 2024

Benedict Cumberbatch opens up about Doctor Strange return in 2024
King Charles faces protest ahead of Scottish coronation

King Charles faces protest ahead of Scottish coronation
JAY-Z's mother, Gloria Carter, weds Roxanne Wiltshire in a star-studded New York City ceremony

JAY-Z's mother, Gloria Carter, weds Roxanne Wiltshire in a star-studded New York City ceremony
Andy Cohen celebrates 4th of July with kids, shares adorable selfies

Andy Cohen celebrates 4th of July with kids, shares adorable selfies
The Weeknd reflects on the end of his controversial HBO series, The Idol

The Weeknd reflects on the end of his controversial HBO series, The Idol
Jennifer Garner gives special shout-out to Jackie Chan over his iconic career: Watch video

Jennifer Garner gives special shout-out to Jackie Chan over his iconic career: Watch
Khloe Kardashian flaunts her figure in photoshoot for her Good American

Khloe Kardashian flaunts her figure in photoshoot for her Good American