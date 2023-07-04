Shekhar Kapur announces theme for 'Masoom' sequel: 'Masoom... The New Generation'

Film Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur has revealed the theme for the sequel of Masoom.

Masoom was the directorial debut of Shekhar in 1983.

The movie was based on Erich Segal's 1980 novel Man, Woman, and Child and was written by Gulzar Ahmad.

The movie starred Naseeruddin Shah, Supriya Phatak, Jugal Hansraj, Saeed Jafery, and Shabana Azmi.

It followed a story of a couple, married happily and sharing two daughters whose lives were disrupted by the arrival of a man's son from an earlier affair.

In an interview with Variety, Kapoor revealed that Masoom... The New Generation is about the 'idea of a home.'

Drawing relevance with "What's Love Got to Do With It" he said, "The movie was about the joint family system, which lasted longer in South Asia."

He revealed that the movie will revolve around an old happily married couple and would also involve a 'generational' change.

He lamented that people have started taking home as some real estate and not as what it is.

Kapoor told that he is taking the fundamental idea of what the home is explaining that it is memories of growing up at that particular place.

Kapur recently appeared at National Film Awards in London where his film 'What's Love Got To Do With It' secured nine nominations and won four awards.

The awards include best director, best British Film, best screenplay, and best-supporting actor.

Kapur will produce Masoor...The New Generation via his Qausar Films.