 
menu menu menu

Shekhar Kapur announces theme for 'Masoom' sequel: 'Masoom... The New Generation'

By
Web Desk

|July 04, 2023

Shekhar Kapur announces theme for Masoom sequel: Masoom... The New Generation
Shekhar Kapur announces theme for 'Masoom' sequel: 'Masoom... The New Generation'

Film Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur has revealed the theme for the sequel of Masoom.

Masoom was the directorial debut of Shekhar in 1983.

The movie was based on Erich Segal's 1980 novel Man, Woman, and Child and was written by Gulzar Ahmad.

The movie starred Naseeruddin Shah, Supriya Phatak, Jugal Hansraj, Saeed Jafery, and Shabana Azmi. 

It followed a story of a couple, married happily and sharing two daughters whose lives were disrupted by the arrival of a man's son from an earlier affair.

In an interview with Variety, Kapoor revealed that Masoom... The New Generation is about the 'idea of a home.'

Drawing relevance with "What's Love Got to Do With It" he said, "The movie was about the joint family system, which lasted longer in South Asia."

He revealed that the movie will revolve around an old happily married couple and would also involve a 'generational' change.

He lamented that people have started taking home as some real estate and not as what it is.

Kapoor told that he is taking the fundamental idea of what the home is explaining that it is memories of growing up at that particular place.

Kapur recently appeared at National Film Awards in London where his film 'What's Love Got To Do With It' secured nine nominations and won four awards.

The awards include best director, best British Film, best screenplay, and best-supporting actor.

Kapur will produce Masoor...The New Generation via his Qausar Films.

More From Entertainment:

Pregnant Taylor Swift fan creates scene at Cincinnati concert

Pregnant Taylor Swift fan creates scene at Cincinnati concert
Kensington Palace policy on Kate Middleton sees major change

Kensington Palace policy on Kate Middleton sees major change

'Hollywood flop' Prince Harry, Meghan Markle using other connections after A-lister's snub video

'Hollywood flop' Prince Harry, Meghan Markle using other connections after A-lister's snub
Jennifer Lopez defends launch of her alcohol brand, addresses fans' concerns

Jennifer Lopez defends launch of her alcohol brand, addresses fans' concerns
‘Can’t ruin my vibe today’: Halle Berry celebrates 4th of July with beau Van Hunt

‘Can’t ruin my vibe today’: Halle Berry celebrates 4th of July with beau Van Hunt
The New Boy director calls Cate Blanchett ‘a rock star’

The New Boy director calls Cate Blanchett ‘a rock star’
Nina Dobrev reveals how her boyfriend supported her for upcoming movie, The Out-Laws

Nina Dobrev reveals how her boyfriend supported her for upcoming movie, The Out-Laws
Kate Hudson poses with fiancé Danny Fujikawa at Giorgio Armani Show

Kate Hudson poses with fiancé Danny Fujikawa at Giorgio Armani Show

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s ‘flagship product’ is ‘unflattering revelations’ video

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s ‘flagship product’ is ‘unflattering revelations’
Meghan and Harry threatened with legal action over Netflix documentary

Meghan and Harry threatened with legal action over Netflix documentary

Olympian snowboarder Jenny Jones gives birth to baby boy at 43

Olympian snowboarder Jenny Jones gives birth to baby boy at 43
Benedict Cumberbatch opens up about Doctor Strange return in 2024

Benedict Cumberbatch opens up about Doctor Strange return in 2024
King Charles faces protest ahead of Scottish coronation

King Charles faces protest ahead of Scottish coronation
JAY-Z's mother, Gloria Carter, weds Roxanne Wiltshire in a star-studded New York City ceremony

JAY-Z's mother, Gloria Carter, weds Roxanne Wiltshire in a star-studded New York City ceremony
Andy Cohen celebrates 4th of July with kids, shares adorable selfies

Andy Cohen celebrates 4th of July with kids, shares adorable selfies
The Weeknd reflects on the end of his controversial HBO series, The Idol

The Weeknd reflects on the end of his controversial HBO series, The Idol
Jennifer Garner gives special shout-out to Jackie Chan over his iconic career: Watch video

Jennifer Garner gives special shout-out to Jackie Chan over his iconic career: Watch
Khloe Kardashian flaunts her figure in photoshoot for her Good American

Khloe Kardashian flaunts her figure in photoshoot for her Good American