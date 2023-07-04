 
Russell Crowe to retire from acting? Deets inside

By
Web Desk

|July 04, 2023

Russell Crowe hints at his retirement from acting career before turning 60
Russell Crowe has recently hinted at his retirement from acting.

During an appearance at the Karlovy Vary Film Festival over the weekend, the Les Misérables star said he might be ready to leave Hollywood after working as a leading man in the movies over the last few years.

Reflecting on ageing, Crowe, who is about to turn 60, stated, “You are standing in front of the mirror, and go, Who is that?”

“I am in that period now,” he continued.

The Gladiator star explained, “I will take Ridley Scott as my role model: he is still discovering new things in his work.”

“Or I will just stop, and you will never hear from me again,” remarked the actor.

Crowe added, “I haven't decided what it's going to be. These are two very valid choices.”

Earlier, OK! reported that Crowe is looking out for different avenues in life after meeting his girlfriend Britney Theriot.

A source spilled to the outlet how the actor has changed after his 2019 divorce from Danielle Spencer, “Russell is so much calmer; the difference is like night and day.”

The insider revealed how Theriot’s love influenced Crowe as he went for a cameo in Thor: Love and Thunder movie in 2022.

“He would never have done a cameo role in the past,” stated the insider.

The source noted, “And instead of being his usual difficult self on set, he actually got on well with the crew and even signed autographs for fans.”

