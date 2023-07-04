Meghan Markle’s close friend Serena Williams declines invitation to Wimbledon

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle’s close friend Serena Williams, who is expecting her second child, has declined an invitation to attend Wimbledon.



This was disclosed by All England Club chief executive Sally Bolton on Monday.

Bolton said Serena Williams, 41, who bowed out a few weeks earlier at the US Open, had been invited to Wimbledon but was unable to travel.

"We invited Serena similarly this year but as you´ll know she´s pregnant so understandably couldn´t travel," said Bolton.

"We of course wish her lots of luck with the remainder of her pregnancy and we hope maybe we might see her next year."

It is to be mentioned here that Serena Williams has won seven of her 23 major singles trophies at Wimbledon.

Williams retired after last season.