 
menu menu menu

Authenticity takes center stage in 'Fremont' with real-life Afghan refugee in lead

By
Web Desk

|July 04, 2023

Director says that finding someone like Wali Zada was an uphill task    (Babak Jalali)
Director says that finding someone like Wali Zada was an uphill task    (Babak Jalali)

Fremont, a refugee story, firmly rooted in reality features a real-life Afghan refugee, Anaita Wali Zada, in the lead role.

Anaita Wali Zada has no prior experience in acting and the casting of the first-time actor in the lead role proves Director Babak Jalali's commitment to authenticity, reports Variety.

Fremont set in noirish Northern California premiered at Sundance and will play in competition with Karlovy Vary this week.

Speaking to Variety, Jalali expressed that finding someone like Wali Zada and convincing her to play the central role was not an easy task.

Jalali added that there's only a small pool of Afghan actors in Europe and North America.

Jalali revealed that they cast through an open casting call. "People reached from Arizona, Florida, and California. Most of them were 2nd generation Afghan women in their 20s," Jalali told.

He unveiled that Anaita sent him an email saying that she had never acted before.

The email read, "I am currently in Mayland, I came to the USA on an evacuation flight, when Kabul fell to the Taliban."

He said that he knew she would be perfect from the very first Zoom meeting.

The movie is co-written by Carolina Cavalli and Babak Jalali. Expressing the writing experience Jalali said, "It was very spontaneous."

Fremont is a story of a fighter (refugee) who tries very hard to survive and is needed to be understood.

Music Box had acquired the rights to the movie for North America.

More From Entertainment:

Johnny Depp comes out in support of daughter Lily-Rose

Johnny Depp comes out in support of daughter Lily-Rose

Pregnant Taylor Swift fan creates scene at Cincinnati concert

Pregnant Taylor Swift fan creates scene at Cincinnati concert
Kensington Palace policy on Kate Middleton sees major change

Kensington Palace policy on Kate Middleton sees major change

'Hollywood flop' Prince Harry, Meghan Markle using other connections after A-lister's snub video

'Hollywood flop' Prince Harry, Meghan Markle using other connections after A-lister's snub
Jennifer Lopez defends launch of her alcohol brand, addresses fans' concerns

Jennifer Lopez defends launch of her alcohol brand, addresses fans' concerns
‘Can’t ruin my vibe today’: Halle Berry celebrates 4th of July with beau Van Hunt

‘Can’t ruin my vibe today’: Halle Berry celebrates 4th of July with beau Van Hunt
The New Boy director calls Cate Blanchett ‘a rock star’

The New Boy director calls Cate Blanchett ‘a rock star’
Nina Dobrev reveals how her boyfriend supported her for upcoming movie, The Out-Laws

Nina Dobrev reveals how her boyfriend supported her for upcoming movie, The Out-Laws
Kate Hudson poses with fiancé Danny Fujikawa at Giorgio Armani Show

Kate Hudson poses with fiancé Danny Fujikawa at Giorgio Armani Show

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s ‘flagship product’ is ‘unflattering revelations’ video

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s ‘flagship product’ is ‘unflattering revelations’
Meghan and Harry threatened with legal action over Netflix documentary

Meghan and Harry threatened with legal action over Netflix documentary

Olympian snowboarder Jenny Jones gives birth to baby boy at 43

Olympian snowboarder Jenny Jones gives birth to baby boy at 43
Benedict Cumberbatch opens up about Doctor Strange return in 2024

Benedict Cumberbatch opens up about Doctor Strange return in 2024
King Charles faces protest ahead of Scottish coronation

King Charles faces protest ahead of Scottish coronation
JAY-Z's mother, Gloria Carter, weds Roxanne Wiltshire in a star-studded New York City ceremony

JAY-Z's mother, Gloria Carter, weds Roxanne Wiltshire in a star-studded New York City ceremony
Andy Cohen celebrates 4th of July with kids, shares adorable selfies

Andy Cohen celebrates 4th of July with kids, shares adorable selfies
The Weeknd reflects on the end of his controversial HBO series, The Idol

The Weeknd reflects on the end of his controversial HBO series, The Idol
Jennifer Garner gives special shout-out to Jackie Chan over his iconic career: Watch video

Jennifer Garner gives special shout-out to Jackie Chan over his iconic career: Watch