Jemima Khan looks elegant in white jumpsuit at National Film Awards

July 04, 2023

Jemima Khan looked incredibly stylish as she arrived at the National Film Awards, held at Porchester Hall in London, on Monday evening.

The 49-year-old screenwriter posed for the cameras in a stunning white jumpsuit with a plunging neckline, which showed off her impressive figure.

The chic ensemble was accentuated at her waist, and she completed the look with a pair of strappy black sandals that added height to her frame.

Jemima's brunette locks were styled in loose waves that flowed past her shoulders, and she wore a radiant makeup palette to complement her outfit.

Completing her look, she wore simple earrings and exuded confidence as she confidently walked the red carpet.

Dame Helen Mirren and Dame Judi Dench are among the notable personalities who have received the Lifetime Achievement Award at the ceremony in the past.

The screenwriter recently shared that she would have preferred an arranged marriage, similar to the one portrayed in her upcoming romantic comedy.

She explained that she was searching for "moral certainty" when she married Imran Khan, a cricket hero who later became a politician – at the young age of 21.

Jemima's latest film, What's Love Got To Do With It?, draws inspiration from her time in Pakistan during her nine-year marriage to Khan, highlighting the contrasting worlds of modern dating and arranged marriages.

