Kate Middleton shoots herself in the foot

Kate Middleton on Tuesday arrived in a mint green Balmain blazer for the second day of Wimbledon.

Hours after the Princess of Wales was pictured at the tennis tournament, Balmain's official Twitter account shared her photos and wrote, "The Princess of Wales stepped out for Day 2 of Wimbledon channeling elegant “New French Style” in a pistachio pastel Balmain blazer with satin white lapels by."

The Twitter post by French luxury fashion house raised eyebrows , with some people wondering whether the Princess of Wales has started working for the brand as part of an agreement.

It's being speculated that Kensington Palace would approach Balmain to remove the Twitter post since the royals are not allowed advertisements due to being public servants.

Kate Middleton is expected to draw backlash from the supporters of Meghan Markle, who was recently mocked after Dior clarified it has not signed any deal with the Duchess of Sussex.

Kate is also likely to draw criticism from King Charles supporters who have lately accused Prince of Wales of trying to upstage his father.