Billie Eilish starts abusing Instagram

Billie Eilish, who once objected to youth's obsession with selfies, is now seen abusing Instagram after being unable to post her pictures for a few minutes due to some glitch.

She was seen swearing after she failed to post her pictures to Instagram stories.

Using the Facebook-owned app, the singer expressed her frustration

"This f**** stupid app is so glitchy to post on i'm gonna scream lol," she wrote.

A few moments later, the singer shared two pictures to flaunt her new look.

Billie Eilish is followed by more than 109 million people on Instagram. Meanwhile, nearly three million people liked her latest picture that she shared on Instagram on Wednesday.