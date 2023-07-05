 
Prince William, Kate Middleton 'supplying romantic gestures' for Royal future

|July 05, 2023

Prince William and Kate Middleton use key traits to showcase their romance for one another.

The Prince and Princess of Wales don't shy away from their public display of affection, and the couple does it for the ultimate cause of the survival of the Royal Family.

Body language expert Judi James tells Express.co.uk: “William and Kate have been keeping royal fans, and each other, supplied with a stream of romantic gestures, tie-signs and touch rituals since they first married, but their technique seems to be driven by inclusion."

She continues: “We can see they are a romantic and in-love couple but they never allow their body language rituals together to exclude the viewer.”

“Subtlety is vital for their public role and as royals, they provide signals that they are a strong couple (which is important after the dysfunctional relationship dramas of the previous generation of royals) but that they maintain an even, steady emotional trend rather than a soap opera of passionate highs and lows," she concludes.

