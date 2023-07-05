 
You do nothing: Woman teaches husband a lesson after his comment

By
Web Desk

|July 05, 2023

The screengrab of Lindsays TikTok video.
In a recent viral TikTok video, a woman named Lindsay shared her response to her husband's hurtful comment about her not doing enough housework. The short clip quickly gained popularity, amassing over 18.6 million views, and sparked a conversation on social media.

Lindsay, who goes by the username @Linds3yMa3 on TikTok, decided to film the results of her housework strike after her husband, Brian, made a remark that she does nothing around the house. For two days, she intentionally refrained from cleaning, and the video documented the aftermath – toys scattered on the kitchen floor, dishes piled up in the sink, papers cluttering the dining table, and a basket of dirty laundry next to the couch. The bathroom also showed signs of disarray with clothes and towels scattered on the floor, alongside various personal care products.

The video garnered mixed reactions, with some viewers criticising Brian for his insensitive comment and others praising Lindsay's humorous yet impactful response. Some comments even suggested she should divorce him, but Lindsay later clarified that her husband apologised for his hurtful words and acknowledged his mistake.

Lindsay opened up about the situation, sharing that she found amusement in her decision to go on a "strike" and leave the house in disarray. She recalled discussing the situation with her girlfriends, and the idea to make a TikTok video documenting her housework-free days emerged as a humorous way to handle the situation.

"This is a moment," Lindsay said, referring to the realisation that her response could resonate with others. She emphasised that her intention was not to promote divorce but to provide a mix of reality and comedy in her videos.

Lindsay's video raises awareness about the expectations placed on individuals in relationships and how humor can be a tool to address serious issues. As the video gained traction, it also sparked discussions on social media about the division of household responsibilities and the importance of communication in relationships.

In a world where social media often portrays an idealised version of reality, Lindsay's candid video struck a chord with many viewers who appreciated her authenticity. It serves as a reminder that relationships have their ups and downs, and it's essential to address conflicts with understanding and humor.

As the video continues to circulate, it prompts reflection on how small remarks can impact others and how finding lighthearted ways to address such issues can foster a healthier, more supportive environment in relationships.

