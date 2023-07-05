 
Zack Snyder's 'Star Wars' remains a dream after Lucasfilm snub


Web Desk

|July 05, 2023

Lucasfilm would not seemingly tolerate an R-rated Star Wars
Lucasfilm would not seemingly tolerate an R-rated 'Star Wars'

When Zack Snyder was making Man Of Steel some ten years ago, he pitched an R-rated Star Wars movie to Lucasfilm.

However, the studio did not entertain the pitch, according to the director.

During an interview with Empire magazine, the Man of Steel filmmaker said, “a ‘Star Wars’ movie” was “my original concept” for “Rebel Moon,” adding, “It was ‘Seven Samurai’ in space. I knew that the origins for George [Lucas] were a lot of those Kurosawa films.”

“The sale [of Lucasfilm to Disney] had just happened,” the 57-year-old referred to the Disney acquirement of Lucasfilm for $4.05 billion in 2012.

“There was that window where, you know, who knows what’s possible? I was like, ‘I don’t want any of your characters. I don’t want to do anything with any known characters, I just want to do my own thing on the side.’ And originally I was like, ‘It should be rated R!’ That was almost a non-starter.”

Synder also revealed his doubts about the film getting the studio nod due to new characters and the expected R-rated story.

“I knew it was a big ask, to be honest,” the Justice League director continued.

“But the deeper I got into it, I realized it was probably never going to be what I wanted.”

Rebel Moon will land on Netflix on Dec. 22.

