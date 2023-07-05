 
Kajol regrets NOT paying attention to Shah Rukh Khan's THIS advice

By
Web Desk

|July 05, 2023

Kajol will be next seen in a courtroom drama The Trial
Kajol will be next seen in a courtroom drama 'The Trial'

Kajol, in an interview, revealed she was asked by Shah Rukh Khan to learn the technique of acting, but she regrets not paying attention to that advice.

During her chat with Human of Cinema, the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai actress said: “I remember having this conversation with Shah Rukh and he was like, ‘Maybe you got to learn this technique of acting.’ I was like, ‘What’s that? Aisi bhi koi cheez hai?.”

He said, ‘Yes, people are taught this technique and you have to learn this because you cannot do everything from within.’ I didn’t take it seriously then.”

While talking about the same, Kajol shared that there was one point in her career where she was overstressing herself, which resulted in a burnout.

“I was doing things unconsciously. I was doing everything… I was like ‘ye bhi kar do, ye dialogue bhi bol do, sab kuch andar se nikal raha tha." 

Therefore, she took her experience as a lesson, and encouraged the young talent to learn the acting technique.

 "You don’t have to give so much of yourself to something and you can just act knowing you are good at it”, the 48-year-old actress concluded.

On the work front, Kajol was last seen in Lust Stories 2. She now has a web-series coming her way by the name of The Trial which is set to release on Disney+Hotstar on July 14, reports Pinkvilla.

