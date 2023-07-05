 
Toni Collette lauds Taylor Swift for bringing ‘endless joy’ with Eras Tour

By
Web Desk

|July 05, 2023

Look like Toni Collette had a blast at Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour show.

The actress, 50, sang praises for the Grammy-winning artist as she saw her perform at the Cincinnati stop of her Eras Tour in Ohio on Saturday, July 1, 2023.

In a carousel of highlight shared on Instagram the following day, The Sixth Sense alum wrote, “Thank you @taylorswift for the MOST INCREDIBLE night last night‼️ [pressed hands emoji].”

She continued, “Your talent is immeasurable and your generosity boundless. Thank you for sharing it all with the world. You bring endless joy and inspiration to many, including me. It’s bloody brilliant seeing you having the time of your life up there. We’ll never forget it."

She concluded the post with “Brava lady!” and a series of emojis expressing a mix of her emotions.

The Hereditary star posted another tribute to the Anti-Hero singer particularly because of her daughter Sage Florence, 15, (Collette also shares son Arlo Robert, 12, with estranged husband David Galafassi.)

“Just a few more. Can’t help it. Every song is a triumph. Every era is beautiful,” she admitted.

“Here is a quick story… in an English class at school my daughter’s teacher read the writing of William Shakespeare and Taylor Swift to the students who then had to guess who penned each paragraph or sentence. They often guessed Shakespeare when it was in fact Taylor. Her musical storytelling is timeless and ageless and often speaks to the soul. I’m so happy my daughter has the likes of @taylorswift and @billieeilish to look up to. What great songwriters, musicians and decent, hard working creative women they are.”

Taylor Swift is currently on her ambitious Era Tour which will which continue into the next year while also adding a bunch of international stops as well.

