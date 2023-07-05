When will Threads, Instagram's Twitter 'killer', launch?

Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk's images can be seen on the website portal of threads.net.

Instagram Threads, Meta's social platform that will compete with Twitter, is expected to be launched tomorrow (July 6), The Verge reported, citing App Store's listing, which showed that a version was ready for iPhone users.

Some people have also detected an early listing of the new social media platform on the Google Play Store.

Moreover, a launch date teaser of 'Threads' is also available on Instagram.

When users type "threads" into the search bar, a ticket icon appears beside the text. When one clicks on the ticket, it starts spinning and shows the person their Instagram username alongside a local launch time translated from 10AM ET on July 6.

This ticket also includes a QR code that redirects users to threads.net, which appears to be the new platform's website. The portal includes a countdown as well.

What will be app be like?

The official description of the app on the App Store, reads:

Say more with Threads — Instagram's text-based conversation app

Threads is where communities come together to discuss everything from the topics you care about today to what'll be trending tomorrow. Whatever it is you're interested in, you can follow and connect directly with your favorite creators and others who love the same things — or build a loyal following of your own to share your ideas, opinions and creativity with the world.

Twitter exodus?

Elon Musk's Twitter has recently been under severe criticism for the massive changes that have taken place since the billionaire took over.

Last week, Musk imposed restrictions on the number of tweets users could view.

In line with the new guidelines, the social platform has limited tweets for verified accounts to 10,000, 1,000 tweets per day for non-verified users, and 500 tweets for new unverified accounts.

The change led to users facing several issues.

Then, the platform reserved TweetDeck only for verified — or paid — accounts. This has caused severe disruption for people who used it for their professional tasks.

The back-to-back changes have prompted users to think about other platforms they can switch to.