 
menu menu menu

Rohit Saraf spills beans about Shahid Kapoor's 'Ishq Vishk' sequel

By
Web Desk

|July 05, 2023

Rohit Saraf is going to be a part of Ishk Vishk Rebound with Pashmina Roshan
Rohit Saraf is going to be a part of 'Ishk Vishk Rebound' with Pashmina Roshan

Rohit Saraf has finally spilled the beans about Shahid Kapoor’s 2003 Ishq Vishk sequel.

Rohit has been locked up for Ishk Vishk Rebound along with Hrithik Roshan’s cousin Pashmina Roshan and Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham famed Jibraan Khan.

While speaking about the film with News 18, the Mismatched star revealed that he is nervous about the movie.

“I am actually very excited. Nervousness comes in just before a project is about to drop but before that there is just tonne and tonne of excitement. I am really looking forward to it. I feel like it is something that audiences will enjoy, my audience will enjoy.”

He also shared that Ishk Vishk Rebound has nothing in common with 2003's Ishq Vishk, except for the fact that the two films have common names.

He admitted that he wouldn’t be stepping into Shahid’s shoes for the new movie.

“I am not stepping into Shahid (Kapoor)’s shoes. The only thing that the two films, Ishq Vishk and Ishq Vishk Rebound hold in common is just the name. It is the franchise which is common.”

“It is not stepping into anybody’s shoes. It is a very different story. It is a story about new age love. It is a story about love and friendship in today’s world, in 2023”, said Rohit.

Rohit Saraf was last seen in Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan's film Vikram Vedha.

More From Showbiz:

Janhvi Kapoor, Varun Dhawan's 'Bawaal' teaser releases: WATCH

Janhvi Kapoor, Varun Dhawan's 'Bawaal' teaser releases: WATCH
Kajol and Kriti Sanon team up again after 'Dilwale' for 'Do Patti'

Kajol and Kriti Sanon team up again after 'Dilwale' for 'Do Patti'
'The Family Man' actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu to take year-long break: Reports

'The Family Man' actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu to take year-long break: Reports
Kriti Sanon 'shifts the gear' as she launches her very own production house

Kriti Sanon 'shifts the gear' as she launches her very own production house
Kartik Aaryan teases fans with his next ambitious project 'Chandu Champion'

Kartik Aaryan teases fans with his next ambitious project 'Chandu Champion'
Kajol regrets NOT paying attention to Shah Rukh Khan's THIS advice

Kajol regrets NOT paying attention to Shah Rukh Khan's THIS advice
Jemima Khan's 'What's Love Got to Do with It' bags 4 UK film awards

Jemima Khan's 'What's Love Got to Do with It' bags 4 UK film awards
'Jee Le Zaraa': Katrina Kaif to remain part of Farhan Akhtar's road-trip film

'Jee Le Zaraa': Katrina Kaif to remain part of Farhan Akhtar's road-trip film
Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor's 'Bawaal' teaser to release on THIS date

Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor's 'Bawaal' teaser to release on THIS date
Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh's 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani': Trailer out now

Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh's 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani': Trailer out now
Nawazuddin Siddiqui's latest collab with B Praak disappoint fans

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's latest collab with B Praak disappoint fans
Shah Rukh Khan suffers injury while shooting for project in Los Angeles

Shah Rukh Khan suffers injury while shooting for project in Los Angeles
Aditi Rao Hydari breaks silence on her rumoured romance with Siddharth

Aditi Rao Hydari breaks silence on her rumoured romance with Siddharth
Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi's 'OMG 2' first look unveiled

Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi's 'OMG 2' first look unveiled
Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jawan' trailer to release with 'Mission Impossible 7' in theatres

Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jawan' trailer to release with 'Mission Impossible 7' in theatres
'Gadar 2': Nana Patekar turns voiceover artist for film

'Gadar 2': Nana Patekar turns voiceover artist for film

Sonam Kapoor receives invite to Dior's Autumn-Winter show in Paris

Sonam Kapoor receives invite to Dior's Autumn-Winter show in Paris
Dulquer Salmaan leave fans worried after dropping mysterious post

Dulquer Salmaan leave fans worried after dropping mysterious post