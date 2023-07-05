 
King Charles, Camilla host ‘Garden Party’ in Scotland

Web Desk

|July 05, 2023

Britain’s King Charles and Queen Camilla hosted a ‘Garden Party’ where they welcomed around 8,000 Scots as the monarch prepares to receive the crown jewels of Scotland in Edinburgh today.

King Charles sister Princess Anne was also present.

Palace, on behalf of the King and Queen, took to its social media handles to share about Charles engagement in Scotland.

The photos from the event were shared with caption, “Umbrellas up!”

“The King and Queen with The Princess Royal have welcomed around 8,000 Scots to the gardens of Holyroodhouse.”

It further said, “Guests at the Garden Party represent all walks of life, and all of whom have made a positive impact in their community.”

King Charles and Queen Camilla also had the opportunity to meet some of Scotland’s Coronation Champions.

