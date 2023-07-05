 
menu menu menu

Tom Holland ‘lucky’ to have Zendaya in his life: Here’s why

By
Web Desk

|July 05, 2023

Tom Holland ‘lucky’ to have Zendaya in his life: Here’s why
Tom Holland ‘lucky’ to have Zendaya in his life: Here’s why

Tom Holland has recently spoken up about his relationship with Zendaya and how he’s “lucky” to have her in his life.

During an appearance on Smartless podcast, the Spider-Man actor revealed the secret behind their bond.

“I'm lucky that I have someone like Zendaya in my life,” said the 27-year-old.

Holland continued, “It's interesting being in a romantic relationship with someone that is in the same boat as you.”

The Cherry actor explained, “You can share your experiences and all that sort of stuff — and that's worth its weight in gold.”

Earlier in June, Holland told BuzzFeed about not having “rizz” known as “charisma” as he’s happy in his relationship

“I'm happy and in love, so I've got no need for rizz,” claimed the Crowded Room star.

Holland mentioned, “I have no rizz whatsoever; I have limited rizz. I need you to fall in love with me, really, for it to work.”

The actor also disclosed that the Euphoria actress was his “childhood celebrity crush”.

Moreover, Holland opened up about the role of privacy in his relations with the actress in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

“Our relationship is something that we are incredibly protective of and we want to keep as sacred as possible. We don’t think that we owe it to anyone, it’s our thing, and it has nothing to do with our careers,” he added.

More From Entertainment:

Vanessa Feltz takes brave steps to find love again after 16-year engagement ends

Vanessa Feltz takes brave steps to find love again after 16-year engagement ends
Johnny Depp comes out in support of daughter Lily-Rose

Johnny Depp comes out in support of daughter Lily-Rose

Pregnant Taylor Swift fan creates scene at Cincinnati concert

Pregnant Taylor Swift fan creates scene at Cincinnati concert
Kensington Palace policy on Kate Middleton sees major change

Kensington Palace policy on Kate Middleton sees major change

'Hollywood flop' Prince Harry, Meghan Markle using other connections after A-lister's snub video

'Hollywood flop' Prince Harry, Meghan Markle using other connections after A-lister's snub
Belinda Carlisle addresses ageism in the music industry

Belinda Carlisle addresses ageism in the music industry
Jennifer Lopez defends launch of her alcohol brand, addresses fans' concerns

Jennifer Lopez defends launch of her alcohol brand, addresses fans' concerns
‘Can’t ruin my vibe today’: Halle Berry celebrates 4th of July with beau Van Hunt

‘Can’t ruin my vibe today’: Halle Berry celebrates 4th of July with beau Van Hunt
The New Boy director calls Cate Blanchett ‘a rock star’

The New Boy director calls Cate Blanchett ‘a rock star’
Nina Dobrev reveals how her boyfriend supported her for upcoming movie, The Out-Laws

Nina Dobrev reveals how her boyfriend supported her for upcoming movie, The Out-Laws
Kate Hudson poses with fiancé Danny Fujikawa at Giorgio Armani Show

Kate Hudson poses with fiancé Danny Fujikawa at Giorgio Armani Show

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s ‘flagship product’ is ‘unflattering revelations’ video

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s ‘flagship product’ is ‘unflattering revelations’
Meghan and Harry threatened with legal action over Netflix documentary

Meghan and Harry threatened with legal action over Netflix documentary

Olympian snowboarder Jenny Jones gives birth to baby boy at 43

Olympian snowboarder Jenny Jones gives birth to baby boy at 43
Benedict Cumberbatch opens up about Doctor Strange return in 2024

Benedict Cumberbatch opens up about Doctor Strange return in 2024
King Charles faces protest ahead of Scottish coronation

King Charles faces protest ahead of Scottish coronation
JAY-Z's mother, Gloria Carter, weds Roxanne Wiltshire in a star-studded New York City ceremony

JAY-Z's mother, Gloria Carter, weds Roxanne Wiltshire in a star-studded New York City ceremony
Andy Cohen celebrates 4th of July with kids, shares adorable selfies

Andy Cohen celebrates 4th of July with kids, shares adorable selfies