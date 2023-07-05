Tom Holland ‘lucky’ to have Zendaya in his life: Here’s why

Tom Holland has recently spoken up about his relationship with Zendaya and how he’s “lucky” to have her in his life.



During an appearance on Smartless podcast, the Spider-Man actor revealed the secret behind their bond.

“I'm lucky that I have someone like Zendaya in my life,” said the 27-year-old.

Holland continued, “It's interesting being in a romantic relationship with someone that is in the same boat as you.”

The Cherry actor explained, “You can share your experiences and all that sort of stuff — and that's worth its weight in gold.”

Earlier in June, Holland told BuzzFeed about not having “rizz” known as “charisma” as he’s happy in his relationship

“I'm happy and in love, so I've got no need for rizz,” claimed the Crowded Room star.

Holland mentioned, “I have no rizz whatsoever; I have limited rizz. I need you to fall in love with me, really, for it to work.”

The actor also disclosed that the Euphoria actress was his “childhood celebrity crush”.

Moreover, Holland opened up about the role of privacy in his relations with the actress in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

“Our relationship is something that we are incredibly protective of and we want to keep as sacred as possible. We don’t think that we owe it to anyone, it’s our thing, and it has nothing to do with our careers,” he added.