Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ‘determined’ to be a ‘success’ amid flop era

|July 05, 2023

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are determined to make things work despite their financial setbacks.

According to a source cited by OK! Magazine, the Sussexes are willing to do whatever it takes to maintain the lifestyle they have been living after they exited their senior royal positions in 2020.

“They’ll do whatever it takes to maintain their posh Montecito lifestyle,” the insider said. “Harry even agreed to do a public therapy session in March — a 90-minute livestream event with trauma expert and author Dr Gabor Maté,” the source recently pointed out to a magazine.

The source claimed that “nothing is off the table” for the duo if it can bring in big bucks. They added, “[Harry] and Meghan know their opportunities haven’t gone as planned, but they’re determined to stick it out and become a success — no matter what.”

The Duke and Duchess are reportedly in their “flop era” as dubbed by the Rolling Stone Magazine.

They were seemingly having a stream of business fails after they lost out on their $20 million deal with Spotify after just one season of Markle’s podcast, Archetypes.

According to a source cited by Variety, Spotify had been expecting more content from Archewell Audio. Nearly three years after signing the contract only one series has been released.

Sources close to Spotify also said the royal couple did not meet the productivity benchmark required to receive the full headline payout from the deal, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Moreover, according to reports Netflix is unlikely to renew its deal with the Sussexes which was worth a reported $150 million of which they have only been paid half of that amount so far.

However, Netflix refuted the claims in a statement, “We value our partnership with Archewell Productions. Harry & Meghan was Netflix’s biggest documentary debut ever, and we’ll continue to work together on a number of projects, including the upcoming documentary series Heart of Invictus.”

