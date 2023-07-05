Greta Gerwig’s Barbie in trouble as Philippines mull over its commercial release

Greta Gerwig’s Barbie already banned in Vietnam over disputed map scene and now authorities in Philippines are also “deliberating” to not allow movie's commercial release.



On July 4, the Movie and Television Review and Classification Board (MTRBC) published a statement on its website stating that it’s reviewing the “movie’s classification”.

“We confirm that the Board has reviewed the film ‘Barbie’ 04 July 2023. At this time, the assigned Committee on First Review is deliberating on the request of Warner Brothers F.E. Inc. for a Permit to Exhibit. Once available, a copy of the Permit to Exhibit or the Committee’s decision will be uploaded to the Agency’s official website,” explained the MTRBC.

According to local media reports via Variety, “If the invalidated nine-dash line was indeed depicted in the movie, Barbie, then it is incumbent upon MTRCB to ban the same as it denigrates Philippines sovereignty,” said Philippines Senator Francis Tolentino, vice chairman of the Senate foreign relations committee.

Back in 2022, the MTRBC stopped the release of Uncharted in The Philippines for the same reasons.

It is also reported that the senators in the Philippines wanted some kind of compromise like asking distributor Warner Bros to “edit out the offending scene in Barbie”.

Meanwhile, senator Risa Hontiveros added, “Philippine cinemas should at the minimum include an explicit disclaimer that the nine-dash line is a figment of one's imagination.”