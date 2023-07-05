 
Prince Harry makes Prince William feel ‘sick for weeks’

By
|July 05, 2023

Prince William reportedly felt ‘completely isolated’ and alone before Prince Harry’s interview with Oprah.

These claims and admissions have been brought to light by the editor of the Mail on Sunday, Charlotte Griffiths.

She shared everything during an interview with Dan Wootton on GB News.

She started the conversation off by saying, “What I find quite surprising, and I've heard this for a long time now from many different sources, is that in the lead-up to that Oprah interview, William was quite literally sick with worry.”

“He was not eating, and he became - not reclusive - but he definitely was hiding away. He went to a Royal residence for a period of time to cut himself off from the world. He was just in bits basically.”

“And what Kate was doing was standing by her man” at that time.

“Kate was like: 'I've got to stick up for this guy and protect him. He's being destroyed by this,' and that probably made her quite steely even though she has this reputation for being shy.”

“But when it comes to protecting her husband, she's going to step in and protect him.”

