Kim Kardashian and Chaney Jones twin at exclusive Hamptons party

Michael Rubin's highly exclusive Fourth of July party in the Hamptons attracted some of Hollywood's biggest stars.

However, the event took an awkward turn when Kim Kardashian and Chaney Jones, both known for their past relationships with Kanye West, showed up in strikingly similar all-white outfits violating the party's dress code.

Kim Kardashian, aged 42, opted for a sheer white Alaïa crop top priced at $1,860 paired with a matching skirt. Meanwhile, 24-year-old Chaney Jones sported the dress version of the same ensemble, valued at $4,320. Their fashion faux pas did not go unnoticed, as an observant fan pointed out the style mishap on Reddit.

The Reddit community swiftly chimed in on the situation with one member expressing excitement, saying, “Stop!!! We need to see pics of them together … kim must be dying knowing that her ex husband’s ex girlfriend is outshining her. Her kryptonite is not getting any attention![sic]”

Another follower suggested, "Now I need for Bianca to wear it at the same party as Julia Fox just so I can enjoy the messy ship drama."

Some users speculated that Kanye West, known for his styling preferences, may have dressed both women separately without informing them alluding to his influence on his romantic partners' fashion choices.

One person humorously commented, "Wow Kimmy? Being seen in the same outfit as someone else?? How could this possibly happen?? Someone is getting fired for NOT working! Lmao," playfully referencing Kim Kardashian's infamous quote about women in the workplace.

The incident sparked various reactions from online onlookers, with some describing the matching moment as "literally tragic", "embarrassing", and "hilarious."