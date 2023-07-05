 
menu menu menu

Kim Kardashian and Chaney Jones twin at exclusive Hamptons party

By
Web Desk

|July 05, 2023

Kim Kardashian and Chaney Jones twin at exclusive Hamptons party

Michael Rubin's highly exclusive Fourth of July party in the Hamptons attracted some of Hollywood's biggest stars. 

However, the event took an awkward turn when Kim Kardashian and Chaney Jones, both known for their past relationships with Kanye West, showed up in strikingly similar all-white outfits violating the party's dress code.

Kim Kardashian, aged 42, opted for a sheer white Alaïa crop top priced at $1,860 paired with a matching skirt. Meanwhile, 24-year-old Chaney Jones sported the dress version of the same ensemble, valued at $4,320. Their fashion faux pas did not go unnoticed, as an observant fan pointed out the style mishap on Reddit.

The Reddit community swiftly chimed in on the situation with one member expressing excitement, saying, “Stop!!! We need to see pics of them together … kim must be dying knowing that her ex husband’s ex girlfriend is outshining her. Her kryptonite is not getting any attention![sic]”

Another follower suggested, "Now I need for Bianca to wear it at the same party as Julia Fox just so I can enjoy the messy ship drama."

Some users speculated that Kanye West, known for his styling preferences, may have dressed both women separately without informing them alluding to his influence on his romantic partners' fashion choices.

One person humorously commented, "Wow Kimmy? Being seen in the same outfit as someone else?? How could this possibly happen?? Someone is getting fired for NOT working! Lmao," playfully referencing Kim Kardashian's infamous quote about women in the workplace.

The incident sparked various reactions from online onlookers, with some describing the matching moment as "literally tragic", "embarrassing", and "hilarious."

More From Entertainment:

Vanessa Feltz takes brave steps to find love again after 16-year engagement ends

Vanessa Feltz takes brave steps to find love again after 16-year engagement ends
Johnny Depp comes out in support of daughter Lily-Rose

Johnny Depp comes out in support of daughter Lily-Rose

Pregnant Taylor Swift fan creates scene at Cincinnati concert

Pregnant Taylor Swift fan creates scene at Cincinnati concert
Kensington Palace policy on Kate Middleton sees major change

Kensington Palace policy on Kate Middleton sees major change

'Hollywood flop' Prince Harry, Meghan Markle using other connections after A-lister's snub video

'Hollywood flop' Prince Harry, Meghan Markle using other connections after A-lister's snub
Belinda Carlisle addresses ageism in the music industry

Belinda Carlisle addresses ageism in the music industry
Jennifer Lopez defends launch of her alcohol brand, addresses fans' concerns

Jennifer Lopez defends launch of her alcohol brand, addresses fans' concerns
‘Can’t ruin my vibe today’: Halle Berry celebrates 4th of July with beau Van Hunt

‘Can’t ruin my vibe today’: Halle Berry celebrates 4th of July with beau Van Hunt
The New Boy director calls Cate Blanchett ‘a rock star’

The New Boy director calls Cate Blanchett ‘a rock star’
Nina Dobrev reveals how her boyfriend supported her for upcoming movie, The Out-Laws

Nina Dobrev reveals how her boyfriend supported her for upcoming movie, The Out-Laws
Kate Hudson poses with fiancé Danny Fujikawa at Giorgio Armani Show

Kate Hudson poses with fiancé Danny Fujikawa at Giorgio Armani Show

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s ‘flagship product’ is ‘unflattering revelations’ video

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s ‘flagship product’ is ‘unflattering revelations’
Meghan and Harry threatened with legal action over Netflix documentary

Meghan and Harry threatened with legal action over Netflix documentary

Olympian snowboarder Jenny Jones gives birth to baby boy at 43

Olympian snowboarder Jenny Jones gives birth to baby boy at 43
Benedict Cumberbatch opens up about Doctor Strange return in 2024

Benedict Cumberbatch opens up about Doctor Strange return in 2024
King Charles faces protest ahead of Scottish coronation

King Charles faces protest ahead of Scottish coronation
JAY-Z's mother, Gloria Carter, weds Roxanne Wiltshire in a star-studded New York City ceremony

JAY-Z's mother, Gloria Carter, weds Roxanne Wiltshire in a star-studded New York City ceremony
Andy Cohen celebrates 4th of July with kids, shares adorable selfies

Andy Cohen celebrates 4th of July with kids, shares adorable selfies