Halle Berry afraid marriage with boyfriend Van Hunt will ‘crash and burn’

Halle Berry has been burned too many times by walking down that aisle that she has no plans on tying the knot despite being in love with boyfriend Van Hunt.

According to a source cited by OK! Magazine, the 56-year-old actress “doesn’t want to make another mistake and end up in divorce court”.

“Van’s so easygoing and great with her two kids, but the idea of saying ‘I do’ only to have the marriage crash and burn scares her,” the insider told the outlet of Berry.

The Catwoman actress was previously married to David Justice from 1993-1997. She then married Eric Benét from 2001-2005, and her last nuptials were to Olivier Martinez from 2013-2016.

The mom-of-two shares her daughter, Nahla, 15, with ex-boyfriend Gabriel Aubry, and her son, Maceo-Robert, 9, with Martinez.

After dealing with so many divorces and breakups, the source noted, “She’s happier than she’s been in a long time. Why rock the boat?”

One of the things that irks the Oscar-winning actress is the whole process of signing a prenuptial agreement, as she has a net worth of $90 million as of this year. “That always complicates things,” the insider said of Berry’s desire to sign prenups.

Berry and Hunt first met in 2020, and initially bonded virtually during quarantine. Berry confirmed their relationship with a photograph sporting his tour merchandise in September 2020, and has since been open about her love for her rocker boyfriend, calling him the “love of [her] life,” via People Magazine.

Most recently, the X-Men alum posted two selfies with her beau — and one showed the couple sharing a smooch. “Don’t be the girl a man wants, be the woman a man needs!” she captioned the photos.