Philadelphia shooting: What do we know about victims so far?

This image shows police officers investigating the scene after a mass shooting in Philadelphia on July 2, 2023. — Screengrab/YouTube/6abc Philadelphia

Families of the five people who were killed in a fatal mass shooting incident in Philadelphia Wednesday fondly remembered their departed loved ones as tributes continue to pour in from across the country.

One of the victims Lashyd Merritt was regarded as someone who would help those in need and the Daujan Brown was loveable and was considered a selfless person who lost his life while aiding his injured friend.

According to the authorities, the deceased victims were identified as Lashyd Merritt, 22; Dymir Stanton, 29; Ralph Moralis, 59; Daujan Brown, 15; and Joseph Wamah Jr, 31.

Among the wounded were two people — a 13-year-old and a 2-year-old boy — who sustained injuries in their legs and were in stable condition.

Police said that the 2-year-old’s twin brother had injuries to an eye from shattered glass after the attacker shot a vehicle they were in with their mother. And a 33-year-old woman was also injured by glass.

The attack occurred late Monday in the city’s Kingsessing neighbourhood where officers quickly rushed to the scene and chased an armed suspect wearing a vest and continued firing while he was on the run before surrendering.

Philadelphia Police Staff Inspector Ernest Ransom said the suspect shot "aimlessly at occupied vehicles and individuals on the street as they walked."

A 40-year-old man was arrested and has not been charged.

Here’s what we know so far about the Philadelphia mass shooting victims.

Lashyd Merritt, 22

A family member said Lashyd Merritt was shot in the neighbourhood and he called home Monday.

His cousin Nikki Merritt said the 22-year-old was gunned down steps from his door after he went out to get food.

"He was just going to the store to get his dinner for the night," she said adding that "he lived three or four doors down from where he was found. He grew up here."

His cousin said that the victim went to West Philadelphia's Overbrook High School before he tried college and settled on full-time work.

“He landed at the IRS as a service representative,” she said.

"He was just an overall good guy," she remarked while stating further that he was always supportive and helpful to anybody.

“Family, friends. Anyone. If he thought he could help, he would."

Daujan Brown, 13

His mother Nashaya Thomas told NBC Philadelphia that his son was the youngest victim who was walking to a store Monday night when he came under fire.

The 13-year-old was shot as he was trying to help his same-aged friend who was shot twice in the legs and survived.

"He was just trying to get his friend help not knowing that bullets don’t have a name," she said.

She remembered her son as a lovable child.

"There was no way you could meet Daujan, have a conversation with him and not fall in love with him. He lost his life trying to do a selfless act, and that’s how he was when he was here."