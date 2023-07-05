 
Radioactive: South Korea softens stance on Fukushima water release

Coast of Futaba town, in Fukushima prefecture, shows the Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings (TEPCO) Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant (top). — AFP/Files
South Korea said Wednesday it respects the UN atomic agency's endorsement of Japan's plan to release treated water from the Fukushima nuclear plant, despite growing domestic opposition and protests.

The Fukushima plant was destroyed by an earthquake and tsunami that hit the eastern coast of Japan in 2011 and the release of accumulated water from the plant is a decades-long project, that has now been given the green light by the International Atomic Energy Agency.

The release would have a "negligible radiological impact" on people or the environment, according to the IAEA. 

Regardless, the public in South Korea has strongly disapproved of the plan, with around 80% of respondents in a recent survey expressing concern about the release.

"The IAEA is a global authoritative body and the government's basic stance is we respect its decision," Park Ku-yeon, South Korea's first deputy chief of the policy coordination office, said at a daily briefing. 

He added that the government would deliver its analysis of the IAEA's final review once South Korea's independent assessment is complete.

The planned release has triggered panic-buying of salt in South Korea, based on fears that the Fukushima water would pollute the ocean and salt sourced from seawater. 

South Korea's government is releasing up to 400 tons of sea salt from state reserves to stabilise the market. 

There have also been regular public protests against the move, including one outside the Japanese Embassy in Seoul.

Despite Japan's plan and the IAEA's approval, concerns remain high in South Korea and public opposition is likely to continue.

South Korean President, Yoon Suk Yeol, has sought to bury the historical hatchet with Japan on issues revolving around forced labour as he hopes for closer regional security cooperation in the face of North Korean rising nuclear threats. 

