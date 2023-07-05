 
Prince William and Kate Middleton can’t afford ‘inequality’ with George and Charlotte

By
Web Desk

|July 05, 2023

Prince George and Princess Charlotte may have a repeat of an episode of 'heir versus spare' unless their parents make a choice before it is too late.

In recent years, Prince George has been treated to a string of sporting outings accompanied by his parents, Prince William and Kate Middleton.

Royal expert Daniela Elser is of the view that Princess Charlotte should also make her debut “at a similarly global and official outing in the next few weeks” like George did with his father watching the Ashes second Test match.

Elser writes in her comment piece for News.com.au that unless such an appearance is made, “it will look like there is a serious problem brewing”.

She explained, “If we were to see, say, only George next week at Wimbledon and not his sister too, it would start to look like a horrible replay of heir versus spare, the first and second class treatment afforded to William and Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex.”

She referenced Prince Harry memoir, Spare, in which he detailed “the deep-seated wounds in his psyche, and totally understandably so, came from the fact that as a wee HRH, he was always made to feel lesser. His entire sense of self was rooted in what he was not.”

She compared that if Harry and William “had been ruthlessly raised as equals – two boys with robust, whole senses of self-founded on who they were as people, not their proximity to the throne, and thus had a much better relationship.”

Similarly, Elser opined that “William and Kate simply cannot let this sort of inequality take hold, because as we have seen, the consequences are disastrous”.

