Lackluster Box Office performance for Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny has faced low box office numbers during the July 4 holiday weekend, with industry estimates suggesting that the summer action film earned approximately $82 million in domestic revenues.

Directed by James Mangold and starring Harrison Ford in the iconic titular role for the fifth time, the movie managed to earn an estimated $11.8 million on Monday, raising its domestic revenue to $71 million, as reported by Variety.

To achieve profitability, the film, which also features Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Antonio Banderas, and Mads Mikkelsen, needs stronger performance at the box office, considering that Disney and Lucasfilm invested a substantial $295 million in its production.

Internationally, the movie also failed to impress, collecting $70.1 million in overseas markets until Monday, according to Box Office Mojo.

While the July 4 holiday is not typically a major draw for theaters, it does provide studios with an opportunity to boost the overall earnings of their summer blockbusters released during this period.