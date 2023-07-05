 
menu menu menu

Lackluster Box Office performance for Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

By
Web Desk

|July 05, 2023

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny has faced low box office numbers during the July 4 holiday weekend, with industry estimates suggesting that the summer action film earned approximately $82 million in domestic revenues.

Directed by James Mangold and starring Harrison Ford in the iconic titular role for the fifth time, the movie managed to earn an estimated $11.8 million on Monday, raising its domestic revenue to $71 million, as reported by Variety.

To achieve profitability, the film, which also features Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Antonio Banderas, and Mads Mikkelsen, needs stronger performance at the box office, considering that Disney and Lucasfilm invested a substantial $295 million in its production.

Internationally, the movie also failed to impress, collecting $70.1 million in overseas markets until Monday, according to Box Office Mojo.

While the July 4 holiday is not typically a major draw for theaters, it does provide studios with an opportunity to boost the overall earnings of their summer blockbusters released during this period.

More From Entertainment:

Vanessa Feltz takes brave steps to find love again after 16-year engagement ends

Vanessa Feltz takes brave steps to find love again after 16-year engagement ends
Johnny Depp comes out in support of daughter Lily-Rose

Johnny Depp comes out in support of daughter Lily-Rose

Pregnant Taylor Swift fan creates scene at Cincinnati concert

Pregnant Taylor Swift fan creates scene at Cincinnati concert
Kensington Palace policy on Kate Middleton sees major change

Kensington Palace policy on Kate Middleton sees major change

'Hollywood flop' Prince Harry, Meghan Markle using other connections after A-lister's snub video

'Hollywood flop' Prince Harry, Meghan Markle using other connections after A-lister's snub
Belinda Carlisle addresses ageism in the music industry

Belinda Carlisle addresses ageism in the music industry
Jennifer Lopez defends launch of her alcohol brand, addresses fans' concerns

Jennifer Lopez defends launch of her alcohol brand, addresses fans' concerns
‘Can’t ruin my vibe today’: Halle Berry celebrates 4th of July with beau Van Hunt

‘Can’t ruin my vibe today’: Halle Berry celebrates 4th of July with beau Van Hunt
The New Boy director calls Cate Blanchett ‘a rock star’

The New Boy director calls Cate Blanchett ‘a rock star’
Nina Dobrev reveals how her boyfriend supported her for upcoming movie, The Out-Laws

Nina Dobrev reveals how her boyfriend supported her for upcoming movie, The Out-Laws
Kate Hudson poses with fiancé Danny Fujikawa at Giorgio Armani Show

Kate Hudson poses with fiancé Danny Fujikawa at Giorgio Armani Show

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s ‘flagship product’ is ‘unflattering revelations’ video

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s ‘flagship product’ is ‘unflattering revelations’
Meghan and Harry threatened with legal action over Netflix documentary

Meghan and Harry threatened with legal action over Netflix documentary

Olympian snowboarder Jenny Jones gives birth to baby boy at 43

Olympian snowboarder Jenny Jones gives birth to baby boy at 43
Benedict Cumberbatch opens up about Doctor Strange return in 2024

Benedict Cumberbatch opens up about Doctor Strange return in 2024
King Charles faces protest ahead of Scottish coronation

King Charles faces protest ahead of Scottish coronation
JAY-Z's mother, Gloria Carter, weds Roxanne Wiltshire in a star-studded New York City ceremony

JAY-Z's mother, Gloria Carter, weds Roxanne Wiltshire in a star-studded New York City ceremony
Andy Cohen celebrates 4th of July with kids, shares adorable selfies

Andy Cohen celebrates 4th of July with kids, shares adorable selfies