Ben Affleck seemed irritated to wait for Jennifer Lopez at Fourth of July bash

By
Web Desk

|July 05, 2023

File Footage 

Ben Affleck was "kicking his heels" as he waited for wife Jennifer Lopez to get out of car at billionaire Michael Rubin's Fourth of July bash, expert analyzed. 

The couple, who tied the knot last year, were accompanied by Affleck’s 17-year-old daughter Violet he shares with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

The trio followed the theme of the party and wore white with JLo, 53, turning heads in a gorgeous white maxi dress featuring a pleated bottom half while the Gone Girl star, 50, looked dashing in a cream coloured coat with while shirt and pants.

Even though the duo was seen smiling in most of the photographs from the bash, Lopez looked a bit tensed in some pictures taken while she was getting out of her car.

Analyzing the couple’s body language, expert Judi James told The Mirror that the Air director seemed to be “kicking his heels” while The Mother star got out from her car.

“Ben seems to have adopted nonchalance as his go-to body language look, despite being married to one of the world’s most desirable women,” the body language expert said.

"Jennifer’s almost bridal arrival here in sensational wafting white with an entourage sweeping her in majestically, looks out of kilter with the way Ben throws a backward glance as she emerges from her car, keeping both hands stuffed into his trouser pockets as though kicking his heels while his wife finishes the weekly shop at Aldi," Judi added.

"There is even a slither of power-play in the way that Ben waits for his wife to be led up to join him rather than performing an act of convenience to signal her status by walking out towards her car to receive her.

“There is an initial look of tension from Jennifer’s body language as she is led up to the driveway, with a stern-looking eye expression and the hint of a frown,” she shared.

"She is quick to extend her hand to instigate a hand clasp with Ben, suggesting she is keen to register and define them as a couple. Their fingers entwine to show closeness although the hint of tension is still there in the way Jennifer’s thumb is still rigidly cocked rather than relaxed into the clasp.”

