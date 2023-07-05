Woman becomes alligator's breakfast during morning dog walk

Members of the Parks Enforcement Patrol and Urban Park Rangers capture an alligator from a lake in Prospect Park in the Brooklyn borough of New York City, US. — Reuters/File

Authorities said Tuesday that a woman who was attacked by an alligator and was killed while she was walking with her dog in South Carolina in the Spanish Wells community on Hilton Head Island, reported CBS News.

It was the second fatal attack by an alligator in less than a year.

Beaufort County Sheriff's Office said that the officials responded at about 9:30am Tuesday after receiving a report of a possible alligator attack near a lagoon bordering a golf course in the Spanish Wells community on Hilton Head Island.

According to officials, a 69-year-old resident of the community was located at the edge of the lagoon and appeared to be unresponsive.

"Rescue efforts were made and an alligator appeared and was guarding the woman, interrupting emergency efforts," the sheriff's office said. "The gator was safely removed from the area and the woman's body was recovered."

Deputies determined that the woman was walking her dog earlier in the morning when she was attacked by the alligator. The dog was found safe, Major Angela Viens, a sheriff's office spokesperson said.

In a tweet, the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources said its "biologists and officers are responding" to the incident.

On August 15 last year, an 88-year-old Sun City woman was killed by an alligator at a lagoon near her home.

Fatal alligator attacks in South Carolina had never been reported until recent years.

In 2020, deputies shot and killed an alligator that fatally attacked a 58-year-old woman on Kiawah Island, South Carolina.

In 2019, a man was found dead on Kiawah Island with what authorities believed to be alligator bite marks but it was unclear how the man initially died.

In 2016, a 90-year-old woman walked out of a Charleston nursing home in 2016 and was killed by a gator, while a 45-year-old woman walking her dog was fatally attacked on Hilton Head Island in August 2018.

Prior to those attacks, South Carolina had never recorded a person fatally attacked by an alligator.