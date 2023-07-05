 
Shooting in Salisbury leaves teenager dead, six others wounded

By
Web Desk

|July 05, 2023

Police tape blocks off a crime scene near where several victims were found dead in a shooting in Half Moon Bay, US. — Reuters/File
Yet another mass shooting killed a 14-year-old boy and injured six others at a Salisbury block party within 24 hours after a gun violence incident in Texas claimed the lives of at least three people leaving multiple injured, US media reported Wednesday.

"After receiving reports of the mass shooting, law enforcement personnel responded at 1am Wednesday to the event on Chippewa Boulevard near Kiowa Avenue, where they found seven people with gunshot wounds," the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office said.

Police said: "The teenager was transported to a hospital, where he died while the remaining victims' injuries are considered non-life-threatening."

So far there have been arrests regarding the shooting however, authorities started investigating the crime which is ongoing Wednesday morning.

The shooting also come at around the same time when west of Salisbury also witnessed a drive-by shooting in which nine people were wounded including a 9-year-old.

At least 10 people were killed and 38 injured in three mass shooting incidents in Philadelphia, Baltimore, and Fort Worth during the July 4 holiday, authorities said, causing US President Joe Biden to reiterate lawmakers to act on firearms legislation to save innocent lives.

There have been over 340 mass shootings in the country so far in 2023, according to data collected by the Gun Violence Archive, which defines a mass shooting as an incident in which at least four people are shot, excluding the shooter.

In Fort Worth shooting, three lives were claimed with eight injured after a local festival to mark the US Independence Day holiday, according to the police Tuesday.

Another shooting in Philadelphia Monday evening left five dead and two wounded, including a 2-year-old boy and 13-year-old boy, both of whom were shot in the legs when a gunman in body armour carrying an AR-15 went on a killing spree on strangers, said local police.

