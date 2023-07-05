Olympian Ryan Lochte's family celebrates first independence day with new-born daughter

Olympian Ryan Lochte's family celebrates first independence day with a new-born daughter

Olympian Ryan Lochte's family is celebrating their first independence day since welcoming a new member, daughter Georgia June to the family.

Taking to Instagram, the 38-year-old posted a family picture jointly with wife Kayla on Tuesday.

The picture saw them wearing red, white, and blue outfits and posing in celebration of the 4th of July.

The post was captioned as, "HAPPY 4TH OF JULY (love emoji) us -- First Family photo of 5~~." along with hashtags #godblessamerica #4thofjuly.

People magazine reported that the picture saw the family standing alongside each other, while Lochte's son, 6-year-old Caiden Zane held his dad's arm while showing a smile to the camera.



Her mom held newborn Georgia into her lap whereas Zane's little sister, the middle child of the family, 4-year-old Liv Rae didn't seem to be enthusiastic about posing for the camera.

A cute white bow was wrapped around new born's head while she was dressed in navy blue.

The olympian swimmer and her wife revealed the photo of Georgia for the first time in June in a joint Instagram post.

They captioned the post as, "Georgia June Lochte 8 pounds of perfection. 6•21•23 — Thank you God for another miracle of life."

In an interview with US Weekly, Kyla said, "We are so excited and thrilled" before giving birth.



She praised her husband stating, "Ryan is a great dad."