 
menu menu menu

Olympian Ryan Lochte's family celebrates first independence day with new-born daughter

By
Web Desk

|July 05, 2023

Olympian Ryan Lochtes family celebrates first independence day with a new-born daughter
Olympian Ryan Lochte's family celebrates first independence day with a new-born daughter

Olympian Ryan Lochte's family is celebrating their first independence day since welcoming a new member, daughter Georgia June to the family.

Taking to Instagram, the 38-year-old posted a family picture jointly with wife Kayla on Tuesday. 

The picture saw them wearing red, white, and blue outfits and posing in celebration of the 4th of July.

The post was captioned as, "HAPPY 4TH OF JULY (love emoji) us -- First Family photo of 5~~." along with hashtags #godblessamerica #4thofjuly.

People magazine reported that the picture saw the family standing alongside each other, while Lochte's son, 6-year-old Caiden Zane held his dad's arm while showing a smile to the camera. 

Her mom held newborn Georgia into her lap whereas Zane's little sister, the middle child of the family, 4-year-old Liv Rae didn't seem to be enthusiastic about posing for the camera.

A cute white bow was wrapped around new born's head while she was dressed in navy blue.

The olympian swimmer and her wife revealed the photo of Georgia for the first time in June in a joint Instagram post. 

They captioned the post as, "Georgia June Lochte 8 pounds of perfection. 6•21•23 — Thank you God for another miracle of life."

In an interview with US Weekly, Kyla said, "We are so excited and thrilled" before giving birth.

She praised her husband stating, "Ryan is a great dad."

More From Entertainment:

Vanessa Feltz takes brave steps to find love again after 16-year engagement ends

Vanessa Feltz takes brave steps to find love again after 16-year engagement ends
Johnny Depp comes out in support of daughter Lily-Rose

Johnny Depp comes out in support of daughter Lily-Rose

Pregnant Taylor Swift fan creates scene at Cincinnati concert

Pregnant Taylor Swift fan creates scene at Cincinnati concert
Kensington Palace policy on Kate Middleton sees major change

Kensington Palace policy on Kate Middleton sees major change

'Hollywood flop' Prince Harry, Meghan Markle using other connections after A-lister's snub video

'Hollywood flop' Prince Harry, Meghan Markle using other connections after A-lister's snub
Belinda Carlisle addresses ageism in the music industry

Belinda Carlisle addresses ageism in the music industry
Jennifer Lopez defends launch of her alcohol brand, addresses fans' concerns

Jennifer Lopez defends launch of her alcohol brand, addresses fans' concerns
‘Can’t ruin my vibe today’: Halle Berry celebrates 4th of July with beau Van Hunt

‘Can’t ruin my vibe today’: Halle Berry celebrates 4th of July with beau Van Hunt
The New Boy director calls Cate Blanchett ‘a rock star’

The New Boy director calls Cate Blanchett ‘a rock star’
Nina Dobrev reveals how her boyfriend supported her for upcoming movie, The Out-Laws

Nina Dobrev reveals how her boyfriend supported her for upcoming movie, The Out-Laws
Kate Hudson poses with fiancé Danny Fujikawa at Giorgio Armani Show

Kate Hudson poses with fiancé Danny Fujikawa at Giorgio Armani Show

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s ‘flagship product’ is ‘unflattering revelations’ video

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s ‘flagship product’ is ‘unflattering revelations’
Meghan and Harry threatened with legal action over Netflix documentary

Meghan and Harry threatened with legal action over Netflix documentary

Olympian snowboarder Jenny Jones gives birth to baby boy at 43

Olympian snowboarder Jenny Jones gives birth to baby boy at 43
Benedict Cumberbatch opens up about Doctor Strange return in 2024

Benedict Cumberbatch opens up about Doctor Strange return in 2024
King Charles faces protest ahead of Scottish coronation

King Charles faces protest ahead of Scottish coronation
JAY-Z's mother, Gloria Carter, weds Roxanne Wiltshire in a star-studded New York City ceremony

JAY-Z's mother, Gloria Carter, weds Roxanne Wiltshire in a star-studded New York City ceremony
Andy Cohen celebrates 4th of July with kids, shares adorable selfies

Andy Cohen celebrates 4th of July with kids, shares adorable selfies