Jennifer Garner gives special shout-out to Jackie Chan over his iconic career: Watch

Jennifer Garner has recently given a special shout-out to action star Jackie Chan in her own way.



On July 4, the 13 Going on 30 actress posted a viral clip of Chan and his on-screen daughter Liu Haocun from the latest movie, Ride On, on her Instagram Story.

In the emotional clip, Chan and his on-screen daughter could be seen enjoying the highlights of the mixed marital arts from his real-life career. However, the action star and Haocun got teary-eyed after watching his old movie clips featuring risky stunts that got him injured.

Interestingly, the Peppermint actress could not resist herself from praising the actor and described the legend as “the kindest, gentlest, most mischievous, talented genius” in the caption.

After the clip went viral, netizens were in awe of Chan’s iconic career and even shared their thoughts on social media.

It is pertinent to mention that few online users got confused and assumed that the actress was his real daughter.

However, this is a scene from one of his new movies, Ride On, in which he played a character of a stunt man and the girl in the clip is his on-screen daughter.

Meanwhile, Chan’s real daughter is Etta Ng, known as Xiao Long Nu in the media, who was disowned by the actor after she came out as queer.

Back in 2013, speaking to Cinema Online, Chan confessed that he neglected his real-life daughter, adding, “I can’t help myself but break into tears when filming scenes with Tian Jing because it will remind me of my Xiao Long Nu. I have neglected her for the longest time.”