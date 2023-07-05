Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s ‘patronizing moral conviction’ is ‘falling flat’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have just been ridiculed for “overestimating just how interested people are.”

A writer for the Toronto Star, Sarah Laing issued these claims in a brand-new piece.

She started off by saying, “They say they’re just taking ownership of their story, correcting the record, shining light into dark corners. Trading in damning accusations and bombshell revelations was always a devil’s bargain, however righteous their justification.”

“At the same time, they may have overestimated just how interested people are in what they have to say when they're not airing the Windsors’ dirty laundry.”

At the end of the day “Their other offerings have stemmed from an earnest, even patronizing moral conviction — like the canned Netflix cartoon about a little girl inspired by influential women in history — that, while likely well-intentioned, fell flat.”