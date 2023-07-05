 
menu menu menu

Kate Hudson poses with fiancé Danny Fujikawa at Giorgio Armani Show

By
Web Desk

|July 05, 2023

Kate Hudson has been with Danny Fujikawa since 2021 and shares a daughter with him
Kate Hudson has been with Danny Fujikawa since 2021 and shares a daughter with him

Attending the Giorgio Armani Privé fashion show in Paris, Kate Hudson and her fiancé Danny Fujikawa looked fashionable in their complementary monochrome outfits. 

The couple, who got engaged in 2021, made an appearance during Paris Fashion Week to witness the haute couture show.

The Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery star, 44, had glowing skin and a chic up-do. She wore a black two-piece bandeau with a matching floor-length skirt that had pink and orange accents, and completed the look with a pair of strappy black heels.

Kate Hudson completed her look with large round diamond and silver statement earrings and a chic nude lip. 

Meanwhile, her fiancé opted for a light cream jacket and pants with a bright white T-shirt underneath. His gray velvet shoes added a touch of contrast to his polished appearance.

During their Parisian adventure, Hudson also shared some photos on Instagram featuring her and Fujikawa. 

The couple looked enamored as they posed on charming cobblestone streets and in local cafes. In one photo, Hudson grinned while holding a cup of coffee as Fujikawa planted a kiss on her cheek.

“Paris we love you,” she wrote in the caption.

Hudson also shared a photo of herself and Fujikawa having dinner at Allard, a traditional French bistro, as well as a picture of her walking along the cobblestone streets in a denim-on-denim ensemble.

More From Entertainment:

Vanessa Feltz takes brave steps to find love again after 16-year engagement ends

Vanessa Feltz takes brave steps to find love again after 16-year engagement ends
Johnny Depp comes out in support of daughter Lily-Rose

Johnny Depp comes out in support of daughter Lily-Rose

Pregnant Taylor Swift fan creates scene at Cincinnati concert

Pregnant Taylor Swift fan creates scene at Cincinnati concert
Kensington Palace policy on Kate Middleton sees major change

Kensington Palace policy on Kate Middleton sees major change

'Hollywood flop' Prince Harry, Meghan Markle using other connections after A-lister's snub video

'Hollywood flop' Prince Harry, Meghan Markle using other connections after A-lister's snub
Belinda Carlisle addresses ageism in the music industry

Belinda Carlisle addresses ageism in the music industry
Jennifer Lopez defends launch of her alcohol brand, addresses fans' concerns

Jennifer Lopez defends launch of her alcohol brand, addresses fans' concerns
‘Can’t ruin my vibe today’: Halle Berry celebrates 4th of July with beau Van Hunt

‘Can’t ruin my vibe today’: Halle Berry celebrates 4th of July with beau Van Hunt
The New Boy director calls Cate Blanchett ‘a rock star’

The New Boy director calls Cate Blanchett ‘a rock star’
Nina Dobrev reveals how her boyfriend supported her for upcoming movie, The Out-Laws

Nina Dobrev reveals how her boyfriend supported her for upcoming movie, The Out-Laws
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s ‘flagship product’ is ‘unflattering revelations’ video

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s ‘flagship product’ is ‘unflattering revelations’
Meghan and Harry threatened with legal action over Netflix documentary

Meghan and Harry threatened with legal action over Netflix documentary

Olympian snowboarder Jenny Jones gives birth to baby boy at 43

Olympian snowboarder Jenny Jones gives birth to baby boy at 43
Benedict Cumberbatch opens up about Doctor Strange return in 2024

Benedict Cumberbatch opens up about Doctor Strange return in 2024
King Charles faces protest ahead of Scottish coronation

King Charles faces protest ahead of Scottish coronation
JAY-Z's mother, Gloria Carter, weds Roxanne Wiltshire in a star-studded New York City ceremony

JAY-Z's mother, Gloria Carter, weds Roxanne Wiltshire in a star-studded New York City ceremony
Andy Cohen celebrates 4th of July with kids, shares adorable selfies

Andy Cohen celebrates 4th of July with kids, shares adorable selfies
The Weeknd reflects on the end of his controversial HBO series, The Idol

The Weeknd reflects on the end of his controversial HBO series, The Idol