Kate Hudson poses with fiancé Danny Fujikawa at Giorgio Armani Show

Kate Hudson has been with Danny Fujikawa since 2021 and shares a daughter with him

Attending the Giorgio Armani Privé fashion show in Paris, Kate Hudson and her fiancé Danny Fujikawa looked fashionable in their complementary monochrome outfits.

The couple, who got engaged in 2021, made an appearance during Paris Fashion Week to witness the haute couture show.



The Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery star, 44, had glowing skin and a chic up-do. She wore a black two-piece bandeau with a matching floor-length skirt that had pink and orange accents, and completed the look with a pair of strappy black heels.

Kate Hudson completed her look with large round diamond and silver statement earrings and a chic nude lip.

Meanwhile, her fiancé opted for a light cream jacket and pants with a bright white T-shirt underneath. His gray velvet shoes added a touch of contrast to his polished appearance.

During their Parisian adventure, Hudson also shared some photos on Instagram featuring her and Fujikawa.

The couple looked enamored as they posed on charming cobblestone streets and in local cafes. In one photo, Hudson grinned while holding a cup of coffee as Fujikawa planted a kiss on her cheek.

“Paris we love you,” she wrote in the caption.

Hudson also shared a photo of herself and Fujikawa having dinner at Allard, a traditional French bistro, as well as a picture of her walking along the cobblestone streets in a denim-on-denim ensemble.