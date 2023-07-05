Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are fronting ‘yet another con’

 
By
Web Desk

July 05, 2023

Experts believe Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are presenting a façade to the public, and its ‘just another con’.

British socialite Lady Colin Campbell brought these warnings and admissions to light.

The conversation arose once Lady C broke down her skepticism over Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s seemingly “picture-perfect relationship.”

She started by breaking it all down to GB News in response to admissions by celebrity Karl Larsen who claims to be close with Thomas Markle and Meghan Markle.

She was quoted saying, “As soon as money problems come into the room, you can depend on it - love is flying out the window and love was flying out of the window from before.”

In the middle of her chat, Lady C went as far as to clarify that it “doesn't necessarily mean they're going to get divorced tomorrow or the day after tomorrow”.

Mainly due to the fact that “They are a professional couple while presenting a professional facade to the public. And only idiots would believe any of it. It's all basically yet another con.”

