'Power couple' Meghan Markle, Prince Harry could earn more by 'divide and conquer'

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are going their separate ways to rule their respective businesses.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will reportedly work on their different projects true to their personal preferences.

Brand expert Andy Barr believes they can "earn more" by working on their own "passion projects".

Speaking to The Mirror, Mr Barr said: "The romantic in me says that this is the couple splitting their career path in order to fully commit to their own passion projects but the commercial cynic in me says that the power couple have realised that they can potentially earn more by dividing and conquering.

He continues: "Re-launching her old blog would give her the perfect platform for maximising any endorsements that she may sign and also enables her to widen her commercial appeal across varying sectors and wider geographic territories.

"With Harry rumoured to be off to film a series in Africa, it would be no surprise to see Meghan Markle heading off to a region where their brand may have historically struggled to win over fans in order to reinforce their global appeal, and make them even more attractive to potential brands wishing to sign them up," concluded the expert.